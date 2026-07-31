NBA Scout Says Heat Should Pass on Klay Thompson for 6-Time All-Star

The Miami Heat have identified Klay Thompson as their top remaining offseason target.

One longtime NBA scout believes they should reconsider.

While Miami Herald insider Anthony Chiang reported that the Heat continue to prioritize Thompson over other available veterans, the anonymous scout told South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman he would rather add DeMar DeRozan if Miami can’t land the four-time NBA champion.

“Well, he’s got more left than Klay,” the scout said.

The opinion stands in contrast to Miami’s current approach as the franchise continues searching for another proven scorer after missing out on LeBron James, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month.

Heat Continue to Prioritize Klay Thompson

According to Chiang, the Heat have shown interest in both DeRozan and Bradley Beal.

League sources told the Miami Herald that Miami has held discussions with representatives for both players.

But Thompson remains the organization’s clear priority.

“League sources say the Heat has prioritized three-point shooting guard Klay Thompson,” Chiang wrote.

Acquiring him, however, won’t be easy.

Thompson remains under contract with the Dallas Mavericks and is owed $17.5 million in the final season of his deal. That leaves Miami needing either a trade or a buyout if it hopes to add one of the NBA’s greatest shooters.

The Heat’s reasoning is understandable.

After reshaping the roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, Miami is searching for perimeter shooting and off-ball movement to maximize spacing.

Thompson has built his career on exactly those traits.

Scout Believes DeMar DeRozan Has More Left

DeRozan, meanwhile, became an unrestricted free agent after Sacramento was unable to find a suitable trade before the two sides moved on.

The six-time All-Star remains one of the most accomplished players still available.

Last season, DeRozan averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.2 minutes across 77 games, showing he can still shoulder a significant offensive workload.

Those numbers help explain why the scout believes Miami should give him stronger consideration.

“But stylistically is the problem,” the scout told Winderman. “He’s got to come off the bench — and he’s never come off the bench in his entire career.”

The scout also acknowledged the fit alongside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo would require adjustments.

“With him, Bam and Giannis, there would be no spacing. And he’s ball dominant.”

Even so, the evaluator believes DeRozan could thrive in a reserve role.

“But if he could accept the role as a six-man type, he would bolster their bench and maybe finish games, too, I guess. No doubt, he can do that, as a finisher.”

The scout also believes DeRozan remains one of the league’s better late-game shot creators.

“Yeah, you could go to him. I think he’s still got some go-to ability.”

There were no illusions about his defensive impact.

“I mean, he’s not going to defend,” the scout added. “When he was with San Antonio, he did start to pass the ball a little. But that’s not why you have him.”

DeRozan Could Thrive as a Sixth Man

Then came the strongest endorsement.

“But as a sixth man, considering the other options, he’s a cut above Thompson, for sure.”

Miami’s preference for Thompson isn’t necessarily about who is the better overall player at this stage of their careers.

It’s about fit.

Thompson’s elite shooting, willingness to play without the ball and ability to stretch defenses would complement Antetokounmpo and Adebayo without demanding possessions. DeRozan remains the more accomplished shot creator, but his midrange-oriented, ball-dominant style would require a different offensive balance.

At least one veteran NBA scout believes that trade-off is worth making.

For now, the Heat’s front office appears to disagree. Unless Thompson becomes unattainable, Miami remains committed to pursuing the shooter over the scorer.