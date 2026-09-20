Heat Get Strong Message About $60 Million Pelle Larsson Decision

The Miami Heat’s decision to invest $60 million in Pelle Larsson has revived an uncomfortable question about another young player they paid before his development was complete.

Did Miami learn anything from Nikola Jovic?

South Florida Sun Sentinel columnist Ira Winderman believes the comparison is understandable but ultimately misplaced. In his latest “Ask Ira” mailbag, Winderman defended both contracts while explaining why Larsson represents a safer investment.

The Heat agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with Larsson that includes a mutual option for 2030-31. The contract begins in 2027-28, after Larsson earns approximately $2.3 million this season.

Jovic’s four-year, $62.4 million extension begins this season. He struggled during the final year of his rookie contract, creating concern that Miami committed too early to potential rather than proven production.

Winderman argued that neither deal should be viewed as an overpay. Both carry an average salary below the projected midlevel exception, and both players possess enough upside to outperform their contracts.

The difference is how consistently they pursue that upside.

Pelle Larsson Gives Heat Something Reliable

Jovic has displayed intriguing size, shooting touch and playmaking ability. His inconsistency has often involved more than missed shots, however. The Heat have spent years trying to unlock a more assertive version of him.

Larsson’s motor has never required similar coaxing.

“With Pelle Larsson, the effort and attitude are beyond question,” Winderman wrote. “So it comes down to whether heart and hustle is enough to merit an extension.”

Miami has built its player-development reputation around maximizing precisely those qualities. Larsson takes charges, attacks closeouts, competes defensively and finds ways to affect games even when his jumper is unreliable.

The 25-year-old averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 70 games last season, starting 54. He shot nearly 50% from the field but only 32.3% from 3-point range.

Larsson Strengthened His Case With Sweden

Larsson’s impressive summer with Sweden provided another reason for Miami to believe his game can expand beyond hustle plays.

He averaged 26 points during Sweden’s FIBA World Cup qualifying run, assuming a far greater offensive burden than he typically carries with the Heat. His summer included a 31-point performance in a crucial victory over Slovenia that helped Sweden advance in qualifying.

Larsson also scored 23 points against a France team led by Victor Wembanyama earlier this month.

Those performances offered a glimpse of his developing offensive versatility. Larsson created off the dribble, absorbed contact and produced as a primary option rather than merely finishing plays created by others.

His outside shooting remains the swing skill.

The Heat lost shooting coach Rob Fodor to the Dallas Mavericks, but Larsson will have accomplished shooters Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. available as resources. Miami also has former Heat sharpshooter Wayne Ellington on its staff.

Extension Temporarily Limits Heat’s Trade Options

The contract is not without an immediate cost.

Because Larsson received a significant raise in the extension, he cannot be traded for six months. That restriction extends beyond the 2027 trade deadline, removing him from any in-season package.

Jovic’s extension created a similar flexibility concern last season, when his poison-pill status complicated Miami’s ability to use him in a trade.

The Heat appear comfortable accepting that limitation with Larsson. After acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo to join Bam Adebayo, Miami’s priority is competing now rather than preserving every possible trade configuration.

Once Larsson becomes eligible to be dealt, his mid-tier contract could eventually become useful in salary matching. That is a secondary consideration.

Miami paid Larsson because his production improved, his effort remained dependable and restricted free agency would have introduced unnecessary risk next summer.

Jovic’s deal was a wager on talent that still must be activated consistently. Larsson’s is a wager that relentless effort, paired with continued development, will remain valuable.

His summer with Sweden supplied fresh evidence that there may be considerably more than hustle behind that bet.