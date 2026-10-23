Heat Pitched As Landing Spot For $27.6 Million Point Guard

The Miami Heat need a point guard. Someone who can break down a defense and provide on-ball creation to ease the load on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As we move through the season, we’re going to hear a whole list of names floated as potential fits for Erik Spoelstra’s team. Some of them will be stars, others will be high-level role players.

Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale has looked to get a jump on this talking point. In a recent article, Favale named Ty Jerome as someone who could emerge as Miami’s top trade target as we get closer to the trade deadline.

“Despite setting the world on fire for 15 games last season, Ty Jerome could be the more gettable Memphis guard,” Favale wrote. “He isn’t a billboard for health and has more defensive limitations than Spencer. His shot-making, handle and passing are also enough to (probably) start and close for the Heat.”

Favale continued.

“If it looks like Miami is avoiding the lottery, would Memphis accept a 2028 swap and 2029 first attached to Nikola Jović for Spencer or Jerome (and other money)? Failing that, the Heat have the more reasonable contracts of Davion Mitchell and Bobby Portis Jr. to use as salary anchors.”

Jerome, 29, has two years remaining on his current three-year $27.6 million deal. The final year of that deal is a player option, meaning Jerome could opt out and hit unrestricted free agency next summer.

Ty Jerome Had A Monster Start To The Season

Jerome had a strong start to the new season. He smoked the Utah Jazz in the Memphis Grizzlies‘ opening game of the season, dropping 45 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dishing out 6 assists on the night. He shot 50% from deep on 5-of-10 shooting and 12-of-15 from two-point range.

It’s those types of performances that will ensure teams take a closer look at Jerome as we get closer to the trade deadline. He’s a proven commodity in the NBA and can operate as both a supporting talent and the focal point of an offense when required.

Of course, the Heat are short on tradable assets, so any deal they make will have to be logical for their long-term team-building needs.

Heat Also Need To Fix Their Rebounding

While adding a guard appears to be a genuine need, there are other issues that can be fixed in-house. At the top of that list should be Miami’s rebounding after they lost their battle on the boards 52-34 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“On the offensive end, we weren’t going,” Spoelstra explained during his postgame news conference. “It was five on the perimeter. Shoot it and watch. On the other end, you know, we’re going to have to do a better job, which we’re capable of. We have the size to be able to do it. There were a few bobbles that led to threes in the first half. It felt like when we had the ball and then if it bobbled, it was an automatic three. And then there were some that we just didn’t pursue….We’ll shore that up.”

If the Heat can improve their overall defense and add another ball-handler that can create off the bounce, they’re going to be among the front-runners in the East. Whether Pat Riley can get a deal done, though, will remain to be seen.