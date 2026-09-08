Miami Heat Predicted to Land 2x All-Star SG Next to Giannis After New Report

The Miami Heat’s offseason has become a lot simpler after making key moves to address multiple roster concerns. Now the Heat can choose to do one of two things: sit back and call it an offseason, or explore the free agent market one more time.

Miami was one of the busier teams in the second wave of free agency, signing former All-Star Klay Thompson to a two-year deal and veteran big man Nick Richards to a one-year deal. Thompson accepting a financial haircut allowed the Heat to sign two more players to minimum contracts, with Richards already claiming one spot.

Which brings us to the 15th and final opening on Miami’s roster. There are a few players who have been speculated as candidates to slide onto the Heat roster, including former All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who has received the most consideration among fans.

Miami Heat Predicted to Sign Oladipo to Final Roster Spot

To be clear, the Heat doesn’t have to fill its 15th roster spot. The team does, however, still need help in the backcourt, and Oladipo figures to be a strong option to address that need.

Sports Illustrated’s Tom Dierberger sees Oladipo ultimately landing with the Heat.

“It’d be quite the comeback story. I mean, how could you not root for that? Reunion we’d love to see: Heat. According to the Sun Sentinel, the Heat have been monitoring Oladipo’s comeback attempt. Oladipo played 54 games for Miami from 2021 to ’23 and helped the Heat advance to the 2022 Eastern Conference finals. He had to watch their run to the ’23 Finals from the sideline, however, after suffering a torn patellar tendon in the first round. Is there anything more Heat Culture than the headline ‘Former All-Star Turned Grizzled Veteran Revitalizes Career in Miami?’ I think not,” Dierberger wrote.

As Dierberger relayed, Oladipo has been open about his pursuit of an NBA comeback. A two-time All-Star, Oladipo recently took to the Players Tribute to write a letter to NBA GMs explaining his desire to get back into the league and prove he belongs.

Oladipo, who played for the Heat from 2021 to 2023, has recently been seen working out at Kaseya Center to sharpen his comeback bid.

Miami Has Eyes on Oladipo

Dierberger noted a report by Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel stating that the Heat has “monitored” Oladipo recently.

Winderman’s report comes after NBA insider Jake Fischer said the Heat is in the market for a veteran guard.

“(Thompson) taking that $5.6 million salary allowed Miami to stay under their threshold and what have you. … The Heat, to my understanding, do have some internal interest in looking at a veteran guard to round out their backcourt. Right now, they don’t have a ton of depth beyond Davion Mitchell at the position,” Fischer reported last week.

Oladipo, 34, last appeared in an NBA game over three years ago during the Heat’s playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The former All-Star went down with a serious knee injury in Game 3 and never recaptured momentum.

Oladipo has over 500 career games under his belt and was once viewed as the face of a franchise. He is no longer that level or player, or likely even close, but could be a dependable backup on a minimum contract for the guard-needy Heat?

Many would argue a resounding yes.