Report: Miami Heat Seeking $150 Million Star Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo

All eyes are on the Miami Heat as the offseason gets underway and the NBA Draft gets closer.

The Heat appear fully prepared to make a major roster overhaul this summer in efforts to turn around the franchise and make it a contender.

All signs indicate Miami is closing in on a deal for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, whom the Heat has attempted to acquire dating back to the February trade deadline.

But that’s not all. Miami apparently has a plan to boost the roster even after landing Antetokounmpo.

Miami Heat Reportedly Seeking Major New Duo

According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the Heat is preparing to make a move for Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard if the franchise lands Antetokounmpo.

“Imagine a world where Kawhi Leonard — who memorably won an NBA championship alongside Norman Powell with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 — rejoins [Norman] Powell in Miami to form an unprecedented superteam alongside Bam Adebayo,” Robinson told Fox Sports Radio.

Robinson added: “The Miami Heat would emerge as the ultimate destination for elite star power, landing both multi-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers.”

Last week, it was reported Antetokounmpo questions if the Heat roster has enough to compete for a championship. If Miami is able to acquire Leonard to give Antetokounmpo a star to work alongside, it would go a long way in convincing the Bucks star that franchise has enough to become a heavyweight.

It is logical to assume the Heat would immediately look to make another roster move if Antetokounmpo lands in Miami, especially after having to send a treasure trove of assets to Milwaukee to acquire the 10-time All-Star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reportedly Set to Commit Long-Term to Miami

Perhaps the biggest reason why more teams haven’t entered the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes is because they fear the two-time MVP won’t sign a long-term contract.

Earlier reports concluded Antetokounmpo considers Miami the only franchise he would want to ink a contract extension with. Robinson confirmed Antetokounmpo sees the Heat as a team he would want to stay with for the long run.

“Every indication that I have gotten currently points to one definitive truth: Giannis wants to join the Miami Heat,” Robinson said. “Furthermore, sources indicate that the multi-time MVP would be willing to sign a contract extension with the Heat today if a trade were finalized.”

According to reports, the Heat and Bucks are having ongoing conversations about a deal for Antetokounmpo. There have been conflicting reports on what package of players the Bucks desire to acquire from the Heat, but the general consensus is Milwaukee is seeking multiple first round picks and young players like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis.

Of course, Miami’s best player, Tyler Herro, will almost certainly headline the Heat’s offer.

It appears a deal for Antetokounmpo will occur in the coming weeks, if not days. Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslem stated last month that the franchise aims to make a decision on Antetokounmpo’s future before the NBA Draft, which is now just over two weeks away.

Considering the abundance of reports linking Antetokounmpo to the Heat, it appears the offseason’s first blockbuster is on the horizon.