Heat Reportedly Eyeing Kevin Porter Jr. In Free Agency

The Miami Heat could really use an additional ball-handler to help ease the load on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ideally, that ball-handler could also function as a secondary or tertiary scorer.

The problem for Miami is that those types of players are hard to come by. What’s worse is that the Heat aren’t flush with tradable assets after sending out most of their trade capital in the deal to bring Giannis to Miami.

That’s where Kevin Porter Jr. could come into the equation. Porter Jr. is currently an unrestricted free agent following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ decision to waive him. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Miami has shown some level of interest in adding the talented scorer to its roster.

“Miami, meanwhile, is off to a mere 5-6 start to the Giannis Antetokounmpo Era and needed wins on the West Coast over a trio of bottom-feeders (Clippers, Kings and Jazz) just to get that close to .500,” Fischer wrote, via the Steinline Newsletter. “Sources say that the Heat, despite their high payroll and well-documented luxury tax concerns, have weighed signing a free agent like Kevin Porter Jr. or Heat alumnus Gabe Vincent to try to manufacture some immediate help.”

Porter Jr. is a proven scorer at the NBA level. He’s also a reliable secondary playmaker, capable of creating for himself and others, both in transition and within a half-court setting.

Heat Should Target Kevin Porter Jr.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the Heat are among the most logical landing spots for Porter Jr.

“KPJ’s offensive pedigree remains tantalizing. He has excellent size, is a better from-scratch passer than advertised and can generate half-court rim pressure,” Favale wrote. “His three-point clip has dipped over the last two seasons, but he’s still rated inside the 79th percentile or higher of catch-and-shoot efficiency from deep through three of the past four years, according to BBall Index.”

Favale continued.

“Although the Miami Heat’s defense is giving them more trouble than their offense, they’re exhausting the usage of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pelle Larsson and Donovan Mitchell. Another ball-handler and scorer would go a long way.”

Porter Jr. played in 38 games for the Bucks last season. During those outings, he averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Klay Thompson Urges Heat To Remain Focused

While it’s clear the Heat need another scorer who can handle the rock, Erik Spoelstra’s team must make the best of what it’s currently got. Unfortunately for the Heat, they’ve struggled out of the gate, amassing a 5-6 record to begin the season.

“It’s important for all of us to stay present and not look too far ahead in the season,” Klay Thompson told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “When you have big expectations, you think about the postseason, you think about seeding. I think we just need to really stay week-to-week. That’s the true joy when you build a great team. It’s just the beginning stages, and then you see it jell.”

Miami is probably one or two moves away from figuring out its current roster issues. Porter Jr. could be one of those missing pieces. However, unless Pat Riley makes a move to acquire the 26-year-old, we will never know how things could play out.