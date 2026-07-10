Miami Heat Finally Respond to Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro Altercation

The Miami Heat have issued their first response following ESPN’s report that Bam Adebayo was involved in a physical altercation with former teammate Tyler Herro.

It wasn’t much of one.

“We are aware, but not commenting,” a Heat spokesperson told longtime Heat beat writer Ira Winderman on Friday, marking the organization’s first public statement since ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Adebayo struck Herro during a confrontation earlier in the day in Las Vegas.

From the Heat, “We are aware, but not commenting.“ While Herro was in attendance at today’s Miami Milwaukee summer-league game in Milwaukee, Adebayo was not. https://t.co/JKeeXxAegj — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 10, 2026

The brief statement came as both the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks opened NBA Summer League play Friday afternoon.

While Herro attended the Heat-Bucks Summer League matchup in Las Vegas, Winderman reported that Adebayo was not present.

Neither the Heat nor the Bucks has announced whether either player’s availability was affected by the reported incident.

ESPN Detailed How the Altercation Began

Earlier Friday, Charania reported that the confrontation occurred at a Las Vegas hotel practice court.

According to Charania, Adebayo approached Herro over comments the former Heat guard had made on social media following the blockbuster offseason trade that sent him to Milwaukee as part of the package for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said — starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended,” Charania reported.

Charania added that Adebayo struck Herro during the confrontation.

Later Friday, Herro declined to discuss the report.

“My only comment is no comment,” Herro told Winderman when asked about the reported altercation.

Adebayo has not publicly addressed the report.

Weeks of Tension Reportedly Led to Friday’s Incident

The confrontation followed weeks of growing public friction between the former teammates.

After being traded to Milwaukee, Herro shared a social media graphic highlighting the NBA’s least efficient mid-range shooters, with Adebayo among those listed.

Herro also exchanged direct messages with a fan that later circulated on social media.

After the fan praised Adebayo as a top-five defender averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds, Herro responded:

“You should get paid 60 million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I’m just wondering since we’re talking.”

When the fan suggested he was referring to Adebayo, Herro replied:

“I didn’t say any names. I’m just saying should an elite defender be making 60 million a year? If the shoe fits. It fits.”

Charania’s report indicated those comments prompted Adebayo to confront Herro in Las Vegas.

Heat Move Forward Without Public Comment

For now, Miami is choosing not to publicly address the situation beyond acknowledging awareness of the report.

The organization enters the 2026-27 season with a new championship core built around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo after trading Herro to Milwaukee earlier this summer.

Friday’s statement offered no additional details about the reported altercation or whether the team expects any disciplinary action.