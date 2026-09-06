Miami Heat Linked to Reunion With 5x All-Star Forward in Bold Offseason Move

We are finally getting close to the start of the 2026-27 NBA season as media day and training camp are coming up fast. The Miami Heat is this close to officially being recognized for having the best offseason of any team in the league.

Even if the Heat doesn’t make another move before the season starts, this summer has been a smashing success. Miami landed a superstar and reinforcements in the backcourt and frontcourt. And for those worried about the shooting department, the Heat went out and added three 3-point marksmen.

The Heat does, however, still have one more roster spot open. Thanks to the small financial haircut Klay Thompson took, the Heat can hand out one more minimum contract. But the question is, will the Heat add another player?

Don’t Count Out this Miami Heat Reunion

Miami has 14 players on the roster and is allowed to bring on one more player. The Heat is said to be in the market for a veteran gaurd to shore up the backcourt, but there is a veteran free agent out there that could make sense for the Heat to reunite with.

Sean Jordan of HeatRoundtable believes Kevin Love, who played three seasons with the Heat, is a candidate to claim the team’s 15th roster spot.

His best days are certainly behind him but he is one of those players who could be a strong mentor,” Jordan wrote of Love. “Entering his age-38 season, Love has been a part of some great teams and can bring playoff experience. Most importantly, he played for the Heat from 2023-25 and is familiar with Erik Spoelstra and his system. Similar to Batum, it would be unlikely Love earns a lot of playing time but as a 15th option on the roster, he could be a good option to have off the bench.”

The Heat kept a locker room guy on the roster for years. All Heat fans will forever appreciate what Udonis Haslem brought to the team. But Love probably wouldn’t have a Haslem-type effect on the Heat, even though his mentorship could be valuable, and he likely isn’t very high on Miami’s radar.

A Reunion Could Be Calling Elsewhere; Will Miami Add a Player Soon?

Love, 37, is a five-time All-Star and one of the top power forwards of his time. He spent last season with the Utah Jazz — where he averaged 6.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in 42 appearances — after spending the previous three years with the Heat.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are said to have interest in bringing Love back, especially with the team needing to beef up its frontcourt after moving Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason. Love spent the first six seasons of his career in the Twin Cities, where he achieved three All-Star appearances and established himself as one of the top players at his position.

Meanwhile, the Heat doesn’t necessarily have to make a decision. Teams are allowed to carry 14 players on the roster, and the Heat has most of its needs covered.

If Miami does make a move, all signs indicate that the team will sign a guard to help backup starting point guard Davion Mitchell.