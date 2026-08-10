Miami Heat Proposed to Reunite Jrue Holiday With Giannis in 3-Team Trade

As the offseason cools down from the major blockbusters, the Miami Heat is still exploring ways to add a suitable complement to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and his frontcourt partner Bam Adebayo.

While shooting has been an approach with the addition of Tim Hardaway Jr., the Heat could take another route with a two-time NBA champion and former teammate of Antetokounmpo in Jrue Holiday.

In a trade proposal involving the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons, here is a framework that could work.

Heat receive: Jrue Holiday and Daniss Jenkins

Blazers receive: Nikola Jovic and second round picks in 2027 and 2031

Pistons receive: Davion Mitchell and Myron Gardner.

Although Holiday is aging and a step past his prime, the playmaking and defensive impact delivers would be a massive gain for the backcourt-needy Heat.

Miami Heat Trade Proposal Brings Jrue Holiday

It is unclear what Holiday would command in the market, but he is still under contract with the Blazers. He is owed roughly $34.8 million for the 2026-27 season and has a player option the season after. As such, a trade this summer would be approachable.

The Heat don’t have a pool of tradeable pieces right now after making the trade to bring in Antetokounmpo. Any move now would be gutting the Heat’s already thin depth. However, there are available pieces whose salaries could be moved if a significant star like Holiday is to come in. In this case, Jovic and Mitchell headline it.

Holiday’s deal is slightly higher than the combined outgoing salaries of Jovic and Mitchel. However, Miami still has a portion left in its traded player exception to include Jenkins as an incoming piece. He is a much younger piece than Holiday but would be a depth addition unlike the veteran.

The Blazers could be open to clearing cap space especially now with their summer acquisition of Ja Morant. The Pistons would gain depth in Mitchell and Gardner.

A Holiday Reunion With Giannis for Championship Aspirations

With Antetokounmpo and potentially Holiday, the Heat would roll out with three combined championship-winning stars — four including Bobby Portis.

Holiday’s two-way game has proven decisive to the two most recent championship runs. One with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 alongside Antetokounmpo and one with the Boston Celtics in 2024.

Holiday is not the production-savvy guard; he has averaged above 20 points in a season only once in his 17-year career.

He is valued for his defensive contributions. The Bucks and Celtics didn’t recover defensively after he left both franchises. They felt the defensive drop-off without one of the best defensive guards in the NBA.

Portland gained from that in the 2025-26 season as the franchise returned to the postseason for the first time since 2022.

At his age, Holiday may not be as impactful as in previous years but could still bring a defensive identity to the Heat. No adjustment period would be required because of his familiarity with Antetokounmpo.

With two years left on his deal, Holiday is a player Miami should take a gamble on to add a proven veteran presence and one with a potentially huge impact.