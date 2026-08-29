Heat’s Roster Spot, Cap Room Fuel John Konchar Speculation

The Miami Heat have reshaped their roster significantly this offseason after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference last season. The team added two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a major trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and later brought in four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson.

Miami has also addressed its frontcourt by adding Bobby Portis and signing Nick Richards. With the roster nearing its final form, the Heat have limited financial flexibility but still have room for another addition under the first apron.

That leaves Miami with another roster decision to make before training camp. John Konchar has now emerged as a name connected to that situation, adding another experienced option to the team’s list of possibilities.

John Konchar Emerges as Intriguing Option for Heat

NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that Miami had previously shown interest in a trade for Konchar while he was still with the Memphis Grizzlies. Siegel also indicated that the Heat could still have interest now that the veteran’s situation has changed.

“The Heat were one of the teams with real trade interest in John Konchar when he was still with the Grizzlies. Miami has an open roster spot and are $2.5M below their first apron hard cap. Wouldn’t be surprising if Miami still held interest in Konchar,” Siegel wrote.

Konchar spent the previous three seasons with Memphis and signed a three-year, $18.495 million contract with the Grizzlies in 2024. His deal carries an average annual salary of $6.165 million and was scheduled to run through the 2026-27 season.

The 28-year-old averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season. His three-point shooting dropped to 28.3%, although he remains a 34.9% career shooter from beyond the arc.

Konchar’s potential availability comes after Shams Charania reported that the Minnesota Timberwolves were trading Josh Green and cash to the Utah Jazz for Cody Williams and Konchar.

Minnesota was expected to waive and stretch Konchar’s guaranteed salary to create financial room for Jonathan Kuminga.

The Timberwolves needed to move Green’s $14.7 million salary to complete Kuminga’s two-year, $12.4 million contract. That development could leave Konchar available while Miami evaluates its remaining roster options.

His ability to contribute across different areas could make him an option for a Heat team still weighing how to use its final roster spot.

However, his recent shooting numbers would also be a factor as Miami considers its next move.

Miami’s New Frontcourt Gives Erik Spoelstra More Lineup Options

Antetokounmpo gives Miami another dominant interior presence alongside Adebayo, while Portis provides another experienced big man who can contribute from the frontcourt and space the floor.

The Heat also signed Richards to a one-year, $3.1 million contract. The veteran center gives Miami another traditional option behind Adebayo and strengthens its depth at the position.

Richards averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds last season while playing for the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls. Across 305 career games, he has averaged 7.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.6 minutes per game.

Miami can use a more traditional frontcourt with Richards or Portis, while other combinations can emphasize shooting around its two-time MVP.

The Heat have also added significant perimeter shooting. Thompson shot 38.3% from three-point range last season with the Dallas Mavericks, while Portis, Andrew Wiggins, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davion Mitchell also posted strong three-point percentages.

With those pieces in place, Miami’s final roster decision can focus on the skill set that best complements its established core.

Konchar remains an intriguing possibility given the Heat’s previous interest, but the team already has several options for balancing size, shooting and depth.

The remaining spot gives the Heat another opportunity to add a complementary veteran before the season begins.