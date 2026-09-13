Miami Heat Get Good News on Rumored Top Trade Target After Major New Report

It is no secret that the Miami Heat still has one rather significant roster need even after a major offseason overhaul.

In June, the Heat acquired two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in a seismic trade, vastly changing the outlook for the franchise. After a few more free agent signings, the Heat now sits among the top projected teams in the Eastern Conference.

After landing Antetokounmpo, the Heat’s biggest need was 3-point shooting. The team addressed that in rather expert fashion, signing sharpshooters Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson to bargain deals, not to mention Bobby Portis, another long-range deadeye, who came in the packaged deal with Antetokounmpo.

Miami’s final glaring need is point guard depth, and the rumor mill is firing away players the Heat could go after.

Miami Heat to Go After This Two-Time All-Star?

In case you (somehow) happened to miss it, there have been multiple major reports out of Los Angeles over the last two weeks, with the Clippers now finding themselves at the epicenter of the NBA world … for all the wrong reasons. In the wake of the NBA’s investigation into the Clippers — resulting in a suspension for owner Steve Ballmer, GM Lawrence Frank and executive Gillian Zucker, and the franchise losing five first round picks and receiving a $30 million fine — star point guard Darius Garland has become a subject of trade speculation, with rumors linking the Heat to the two-time All-Star.

According to Heat Roundtable’s Sean Jordan, Garland is a player worth keeping an eye on for Miami.

“Darius Garland, 26, could be an interesting name for the Heat to monitor if he becomes available and it is becoming more likely by the day that he does,” Jordan wrote. “Garland’s name has been connected to potential trade discussions surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers and the team could eventually decide that moving him is the best way to restock its asset collection. … The point guard is a two-time All-Star with some relevant playoff experience and would give Miami another high-level scorer and playmaker alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.”

A first round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Garland has averaged nearly 19 points and seven assists per game and has shot close to 39 percent from the 3-point line. With the rebuilding Clippers badly needing to replenish draft picks, moving Garland could be the fastest way to get back on track.

Garland Believed to Be on the Trade Block; the Reality Check for Miami

The good news for the Heat: Garland is among three Clippers poised to get moved after the results of the NBA’s investigation into salary cap circumvention involving the franchise, according to Clippers reporter Zion Trammel.

“Garland’s contract would be difficult to move, as he’s owed $84 million over the next two seasons, but he’s still one of the top guards when healthy,” Trammel wrote. “Unfortunately, Garland’s injury history has been an issue. If a team is willing to take Garland, the Clippers must listen.”

The reality check for the Heat: If the Clippers decide to move Garland, they will likely consult many teams before the Heat. That’s simply because the Heat does not have what L.A. is looking for in terms of draft capital; Miami doesn’t even possess a single tradeable first round pick.

Few would deny that Garland wouldn’t make the Heat considerably better. He is a young, ascending point guard who has already achieved multiple All-Star appearances. But he may be far from the most attainable target.