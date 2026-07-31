NBA Scout Picks Unexpected Guard Over Bradley Beal for Heat

The Miami Heat continue exploring ways to reinforce one of the NBA’s thinnest backcourts.

Bradley Beal has drawn interest.

Russell Westbrook remains available.

But one longtime NBA scout believes neither should be Miami’s preferred target.

Speaking to South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman, the anonymous scout said he would rather see the Heat pursue D’Angelo Russell if the veteran guard ultimately becomes available.

“I would rather have him than Beal; I’d rather have him than Westbrook,” the scout said.

The endorsement comes even though Russell remains under contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis acquired Russell from the Washington Wizards on July 7 as part of a six-team trade after the veteran guard exercised his $6 million player option. The deal also included a second-round pick and a second-round pick swap. However, Winderman reported there is leaguewide expectation Russell could still be traded, bought out or waived before the regular season begins.

If that happens, Miami could become a logical landing spot.

D’Angelo Russell Still Has Offensive Value

The scout acknowledged Russell’s career has taken a winding path since the Lakers selected him as the No. 2 overall pick in 2015.

The former All-Star has played for six franchises, and questions about consistency have followed him throughout his career.

Still, the evaluator believes Russell possesses an offensive package that few remaining guards on the market can match.

“He’s still good,” the scout told Winderman. “It’s an interesting one. He’s just worn out his welcome everywhere. He lures you with his talent, to a point.”

The scout then explained why Russell remains an intriguing option.

“He’s got some point-guard ability. He can score and pass. He can dribble, pass and shoot. He can get his own shot. He’s always been a good passer. He’s not very good defensively.”

Russell’s role shrank after Dallas traded him to Washington at last season’s deadline. He never appeared in a game for the Wizards before being dealt again to Memphis this summer. Before the deadline trade, he averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 19.0 minutes across 26 games with the Mavericks.

For a Heat team still searching for reliable backcourt help, the scout believes Russell’s offensive versatility outweighs his defensive shortcomings.

Miami’s only established point guard is Davion Mitchell after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo in the blockbuster trade that sent Tyler Herro to Milwaukee. The Heat also lost veteran scorer Norman Powell in free agency when he signed with the Chicago Bulls, leaving Erik Spoelstra’s backcourt short on proven shot creation and ballhandling.

Russell could help address both needs if he becomes available.

Beal, Westbrook Carry Different Questions

The same scout was less enthusiastic about two bigger names linked to Miami.

According to Miami Herald insider Anthony Chiang, the Heat have held discussions with representatives for Bradley Beal, who became an unrestricted free agent after declining his $5.6 million player option following an injury-plagued season with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Hip surgery ended Beal’s season after just six games, during which he averaged career lows of 8.2 points and 1.7 assists.

Those health concerns gave the scout pause.

Westbrook drew an even harsher assessment.

“I wouldn’t sign him in a million years,” the scout said.

The veteran guard averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 64 games with the Sacramento Kings before missing the final 11 contests because of a toe injury. Even with those numbers, the scout questioned whether his style fits a Heat team trying to compete for another title.

For now, Chiang has reported that Klay Thompson remains Miami’s top offseason priority, although acquiring the four-time NBA champion would require either a trade with the Dallas Mavericks or a buyout agreement.

If those efforts fall short and Russell becomes available, at least one veteran NBA scout believes the Heat’s best fallback option is already clear.

Not Beal.

Not Westbrook.

It’s D’Angelo Russell.