Report: Miami Heat Learn Why $18M Top Free Target Rejected Them for East Rival

With an open roster spot and need for backcourt reinforcements, the Miami Heat is in the market for a veteran guard.

One player who emerged on the Heat’s radar was former Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar, who is signing a deal with the rival New York Knicks, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday night.

“Free agent forward John Konchar has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Knicks, agent George S. Langberg of @GSLSportsGroup tells ESPN. Konchar is entering his eighth NBA season,” Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Konchar, 30, recently had the remaining $6.1 million on his three-year, $18.4 million contract waived and stretched by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who acquired the veteran guard in a trade from the Utah Jazz last month.

Miami Heat Lose Free Agent Target to Knicks

Konchar is joining the defending champion Knicks, who are using their 14th roster spot to meet the NBA-mandated roster minimum. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Konchar decided not to wait on the Heat, which had informed him earlier that it would circle back with a decision on whether to offer him a contract.

“Konchar decided to accept an offer from the Knicks on Tuesday night instead of awaiting a decision from Miami, which was considering a contract offer,” Jackson reported. “The Heat told Konchar it would get back to him this week with a decision on whether there would be (an) offer after two conversations between the Heat and Konchar in recent days. Ultimately, there was never a formal Heat offer. Konchar decided late Tuesday (to) join (the NBA) champs instead of waiting on Heat to decide.”

Heat insider Anthony Chiang reported Tuesday that Konchar would only lean toward Miami if the franchise offered him a guaranteed contract.

“Konchar would have interest in the Heat, but more so if Miami offers a guaranteed deal,” Chiang wrote. “And it seems doubtful that the Heat would offer a full guarantee because that would make it more difficult for Miami to add an appealing player on the buyout market during the season. … A source was skeptical about whether Konchar would take a non-guaranteed deal but wouldn’t totally rule it out.”

Konchar, who went undrafted in 2019, has averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 363 career appearances.

Miami Could Make a Move or Hold Off

The Heat has 14 players under contract, with the team’s most recent move being a one-year, $3.1 million deal for veteran big man Nick Richards.

The Heat is said to have interest in adding a veteran guard to shore up the point guard rotation behind Davion Mitchell. NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that Miami still has some interest in bringing back Gabe Vincent, who was with the franchise from 2019 to 2023. Vincent then signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent.

Jackson reported that the Heat “could opt to be patient with the 15th standard contract slot” and instead look to fill that opening around the trade deadline next season.