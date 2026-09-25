Miami Heat Sign 6’8″ Former 47% 3-PT Sniper Ahead of 2026-27 NBA Season

With training camp and preseason getting closer, several NBA franchises, including the Miami Heat, are ramping up their roster to be ready. Deals could still happen, but the idea is to get a roster close to 100 percent of what is planned to start the season.

The Heat looks to be at an almost settled point in terms of its roster plans for the season. The team has done some major business, including a trade for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo as the headlining move. The Heat also added veteran stars Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr.

Miami has also decided to include players that would have the opportunity to impress in training camp. The roster work has been tweaked with another addition from last summer’s tryout group.

“Miami Heat announced today that they have signed forward Ian Schieffelin. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed,” a statement on NBA.com read.

Schiefflin was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning he can compete for a roster spot as Erik Spoelstra’s group prepares to open camp.

Miami Heat Signs Ian Schiefflin Ahead of Training Camp

Schieffelin, 23, is a former Clemson standout, and he will be joining a camp that includes 14 standard contracted players, three two-way players and three more on Exhibit 10, including himself.

He was in the Heat colors during the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, then stayed in the mix until being signed.

“Schieffelin appeared in five Summer League games with Miami in both the San Francisco California Classic and in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line,” read the statement on NBA.com.

Schieffelin spent four years in the NCAA and started 99 out of 134 games. He also played a little football in 2025. In his junior year, he shot 46.9 percent from beyond the arc and earned ACC Most Improved Player honors as the Tigers reached the Elite Eight. In his junior and senior years, he averaged a near double-double.

The league roster limit is 15 players on standard deals. The Heat can carry up to 21 players into camp before cutting down to the maximum and three two-ways by opening night. This gives an opportunity for players not on standard deals to fight for the remaining roster slot.

How Schieffelin Can Impress

Schieffelin is listed at 6-foot-8, which gives him the length needed as a big forward. If his college career showed anything it is that he can rebound and also stretch the floor. His shooting is impressive, and it showed in the summer league.

The big task will be translating his college and summer league showing in the NBA proper. The competitive level would be different but not too much for a four-year college star. He has already played against some stars in the NCAA who are currently impressing in the NBA.

Coach Spoelstra will give everyone present at camp a fair opportunity to showcase what they can offer. Schieffelin will be one of those players who can have a realistic shot at getting an NBA role ahead of the new season.