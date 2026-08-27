Report: Miami Heat Sign 6’6″ Rising Star After Nick Richards Inks $3.1M Contract

The Miami Heat has moved another step closer to finalizing their roster ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

On Thursday, the Heat signed rampantly-rumored big man Nick Richards to a non-guaranteed one-year contract worth $3.1 million.

“Just days after signing future Hall of Fame guard Klay Thompson to a two-year contract on Sunday, a league source confirmed Thursday that the Heat signed veteran center Nick Richards to a non-guaranteed one-year deal to fill the 14th spot on its roster for next season,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported. “Richards’ $3.1 million salary for this upcoming season becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the Heat’s roster on opening night, according to a league source. But because of NBA rules, Richards’ cap hit would be just $2.5 million if his deal becomes guaranteed by Miami.”

Miami Heat Welcomes Back Rising 6’6” Small Forward, Signs Richards

The Heat has also inked Keshad Johnson to a two-way contract, Jackson reported Thursday. The 25-year-old forward was brought back after Miami signed him to a standard contract in 2025.

“The Heat is also bringing back a familiar face in forward Keshad Johnson, adding Johnson to a two-way contract on Thursday, according to a league source,” Jackson wrote. “Johnson, who spent the last two seasons with the Heat after going undrafted in 2024, spent last season on a standard deal with Miami. But the Heat did not extend a qualifying offer to Johnson this offseason, making him an unrestricted free agent. Johnson was still eligible for a two-way contract because he has fewer than four years of NBA experience. Johnson, 25, is entering his third NBA season.”

In 32 appearances for the Heat last season, Johnson registered 4.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 29.5 percen from the 3-point line.

Richards, meanwhile, split last season between the Chicago Bulls and Pheonix Suns. A former second round pick, the 6’11” big man will bring additional depth to Miami’s frontcourt and give the team a reliable back up for star center Bam Adebayo.

Richards had been linked to the Heat all offseason and was even seen working out in Heat gear at Kaseya Center. The Heat’s interest in Richards was always said to be strong.