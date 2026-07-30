After missing out on LeBron James in NBA free agency, the Miami Heat wasted no time pivoting to another multi-time NBA champion target.

By now, it’s no secret that the Miami Heat are showing plenty of interest in the veteran sharpshooter, Klay Thompson, of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks would obviously prefer getting some value out of Thompson if they do decide to part ways with him, but a buyout scenario has been tossed out there. In that case, the Heat might not win by default–especially with the Golden State Warriors on his mind.

Heat Solve Klay Thompson Problem In Ambitious Mock Trade Proposal

In this mock trade scenario, the Heat try not to let Thompson hit the open market. And in the process, they reunite with one of their former 3-and-D standouts.

Miami receives Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin. Dallas lands Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith (via TPE), and a 2027 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder

The return for the Heat is obviously ideal. Thompson might be a former All-Star, but he remains productive. Last season, Thompson appeared in 69 games for the Mavs, producing 11.7 points while shooting 38.3% from three.

Miami clearly has a need for three-point shooting to space the floor. The fact that Thompson is a four-time champion is a plus.

Caleb Martin would be an interesting addition. He hasn’t been productive since his three-year run in Miami years ago, so maybe Erik Spoelstra could help him get back on track. Last year, Martin averaged 3.9 points per game, along with 2.5 rebounds per game. He hit on 35.1% of his threes in 58 games.

Why The Mavericks Might Pull Back

Jovic might seem tempting for a young Dallas team. He fits the timeline, being 23 with four years of experience. The production is also decent–averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 154 outings. The problem is the investment.

Dallas wouldn’t be taking Jovic for a spin and deciding whether they should invest long-term or not. If you pick him up, he’s owed $62.4 million through 2030. You have to be sure about him to make that deal. Is a second-rounder, with a low-cost reserve worth putting that contract on the books? If so, neither side should hesitate.