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Heat Solve Klay Thompson Problem In Ambitious Mock Trade Proposal

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Dallas Mavericks v New York Knicks
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 25: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2025 in New York City. The Knicks won 128-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

After missing out on LeBron James in NBA free agency, the Miami Heat wasted no time pivoting to another multi-time NBA champion target.

By now, it’s no secret that the Miami Heat are showing plenty of interest in the veteran sharpshooter, Klay Thompson, of the Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavericks would obviously prefer getting some value out of Thompson if they do decide to part ways with him, but a buyout scenario has been tossed out there. In that case, the Heat might not win by default–especially with the Golden State Warriors on his mind.

Heat Solve Klay Thompson Problem In Ambitious Mock Trade Proposal

Dallas Mavericks v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – MARCH 10: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts following the Atlanta Hawks 124-112 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at State Farm Arena on March 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

In this mock trade scenario, the Heat try not to let Thompson hit the open market. And in the process, they reunite with one of their former 3-and-D standouts.

Miami receives Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin. Dallas lands Nikola Jovic, Dru Smith (via TPE), and a 2027 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder

The return for the Heat is obviously ideal. Thompson might be a former All-Star, but he remains productive. Last season, Thompson appeared in 69 games for the Mavs, producing 11.7 points while shooting 38.3% from three.

Miami clearly has a need for three-point shooting to space the floor. The fact that Thompson is a four-time champion is a plus.

New York Knicks v Miami Heat - Game Four

GettyMIAMI, FL – MAY 08: Caleb Martin #16 of the Miami Heat reacts after a slam dunk during Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks at Kaseya Center on May 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The Heat won the game 109-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that,  by downloading and or using this photograph,  User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Caleb Martin would be an interesting addition. He hasn’t been productive since his three-year run in Miami years ago, so maybe Erik Spoelstra could help him get back on track. Last year, Martin averaged 3.9 points per game, along with 2.5 rebounds per game. He hit on 35.1% of his threes in 58 games.

Why The Mavericks Might Pull Back

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – JANUARY 22: Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center on January 22, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Jovic might seem tempting for a young Dallas team. He fits the timeline, being 23 with four years of experience. The production is also decent–averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 154 outings. The problem is the investment.

Dallas wouldn’t be taking Jovic for a spin and deciding whether they should invest long-term or not. If you pick him up, he’s owed $62.4 million through 2030. You have to be sure about him to make that deal. Is a second-rounder, with a low-cost reserve worth putting that contract on the books? If so, neither side should hesitate.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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