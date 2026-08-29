Report: Miami Heat Star ‘Really Pushing’ Team to Sign Proven Playoff Point Guard

The Miami Heat’s offseason order of operations is almost complete. But there is still one more important decision to make.

The Heat has one more roster opening and can add one more minimum contract under the apron, which has fueled much speculation about the team’s next move.

Of course, the Heat has had as good an offseason as any team in the NBA. Adding one of the five best players in the NBA will often do that for you. Miami also added shooting and strengthened its frontcourt depth.

The one area the Heat perhaps greatly lacks in is at point guard. The Heat doesn’t possess a reliable table-setter and anyone to help Davion Mitchell shoulder the burden. That need could encourage the franchise to bring back a familiar face.

Miami Heat to Reunite With Playoff Hero?

One player increasingly mentioned in Heat speculation is former Miami guard Gabe Vincent, one of the team’s heroes in its march to the 2023 NBA Finals. It seems Vincent is certainly a possibility for the Heat, especially considering franchise star Bam Adebayo has reportedly been very vocal about wanting the team to reunite with him.

“I would expect (the Heat) to go guard for one of their final spots,” “I think that Gabe Vincent — a reunion there makes a lot of sense, especially since Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra have been big advocates for him ever since summer league. We heard out there that Bam Adebayo is really pushing the Heat’s management to bring Gabe Vincent.”

Vincent, 29, split last season between the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

Vincent was crucial for the Heat in the team’s run to the Finals in 2023, averaging nearly 13 points and four assists while often operating as Miami’s lead guard playmaker. Vincent left the Heat that summer for the Lakers.

Miami Expected to Use Final Spot on Guard

Given Miami’s adequate depth at every position minus point guard, Siegel believes the Heat will use their final roster opening to address the backcourt.

“And I know we just mentioned Keshad Johnson; he is signing a two-way contract with the Miami Heat. So he is gonna remain in Miami; they still have that one open roster spot. I would think that it is very likely at this point that they would give that to Gabe Vincent if he’s willing to take a minimum (contract) there.”

Added Siegel: “He remains unsigned. Very limited out there in terms of teams that still have roster spots available. I would think that if they are gonna bring in a guard, Gabe Vincent would be at the top of the list there.”

In recent seasons, Vincent hasn’t quite recaptured his form from his days with the Heat. The hope would be that Vincent could be a strong contributor to Miami’s backcourt because of his familiarity with the team’s system and concepts.

The Heat’s most recent roster move brought in veteran big man Nick Richards to shore up the frontcourt depth behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.