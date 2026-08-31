Miami Heat Get Major Steph Curry News as Star Makes Future Plans Clear

The imagination runs wild. As it should in this case. The Miami Heat at Kaseya center. Giannis Antetokounmpo palm-blocks a shot, grabbing it out of mid-air, and takes it coast-to-coast for a dunk that gets most in the arena on their feet and into a ravenous roar.

On the ensuing possession, the Heat grabs a rebound and gets right into the fast break. Weaving from the corners are the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry. Racing down the court with the ball, Antetokounmpo surveys as he decides whether to take it right down the throat of the defense or flip the basketball over to one of those two flamethrowers on the wings.

Pass. Pump fake. Rhythm dribble. Shoot. Splash.

Curry hits his seventh 3-pointer of the night, soaking in the crowd’s reaction upon the swish as he greets his Warriors-turned-Heat teammate to celebrate.

If only that dream were real!

So … is the Steph Curry to Miami Heat Dream Alive?

Those internet rumors never fail. Especially after the Heat landed Thompson, Heat fans mobilized. They started picture No. 30 from the Bay in a Heat jersey.

Well, Heat Nation. Not so fast.

“There’s no question I want to be (with the Warriors) the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry told NBC Sports Bay Area in an exclusive interview.

Curry did, however, say he was in no hurry to sign a contract extension in Golden State.

“The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity,” Curry continued.

Curry recently became eligible to ink an extension with the Warriors, again stirring speculation about his future and if there’s a chance the two-time MVP could head elsewhere to finish his legendary career.

The longer Curry goes without putting pen to paper, the more the rumors will intensify.

Warriors Owner Addressed Curry’s Future

Curry has been a fixture in NBA trade rumors this offseason — purely because fans love plugging him into the trade machine and exploring the many legal scenarios (guilty as charged!).

But Warriors owner Joe Lacob pushed it all to the side.

“No, no, no. I don’t think that is even a thing,” Lacob said of speculation surrounding Curry’s future. This is just a clickbait thing from all these people that do this kind of thing these days, and there seem to be a lot of them. I don’t believe any of that is true. I’m very close with Steph — he lives right near me, he’s incredibly happy with the organization, with his life … I’ve never heard a word about that, and I can’t imagine it. We certainly don’t want him to go anywhere. I just think people are completely making a bunch of crap up.”

The Warriors’ rather underwhelming offseason has only fueled speculation over whether Curry could refuse an extension and leave the franchise as a free agent next summer.

So, Heat fans, the dream is, technically, still alive.