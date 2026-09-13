Miami Heat Urged to ‘Take a Chance’ On 24-Year-Old Stud to Give Giannis a Star

The internet fired away when it was reported that the Atlanta Hawks waived former first-round pick Devin Carter, who once upon a time was a player on the Miami Heat radar ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. Many fanbases are calling for their teams to give the young Carter a contract.

Heat fans are among them, and with the team having an open roster spot and an irrefutable need at point guard, it sure does make sense for Miami to make Carter a priority once he clears waivers.

Carter has battled injuries and plain inconsistency in his two years in the NBA. He demonstrated flashes of pure promise but hasn’t been able to put two and two together to carve out a stable role. Could that change if the Heat was to give him an opportunity?

Miami Heat Advised to Give Carter a Chance to Shine

Heat reporter Amir Motameni believes Miami should look to acquire Carter to add some much-needed depth behind starting point guard Davion Mitchell.

“The Miami Heat have one roster spot left, and at this point, I would much rather see them take a chance on a young player with some upside than simply sign another veteran who probably isn’t going to play much anyway,” Motameni wrote for Sports Illustrated. “The Atlanta Hawks have waived Devin Carter, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, and I think Miami should consider signing him.”

Motameni believes Carter could find his footing playing for the Heat, which is known for developing raw prospects.

“He’s a tough guard and that is the prototype the Heat love,” Motameni wrote. “He can defend well and he is also a very good rebounder for his position, and there is enough offensive ability there that I’m still interested in seeing what he could become with some development. The Heat have one of the best developmental systems in the league.”

In two seasons, Carter has averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in 74 career appearances. In the short time he has been a free agent, Carter has already generated interest from Miami’s rivals, the Boston Celtics, who could look to make a move.

Carter Has Ties to Miami

As Motameni noted, Carter is the son of Anthony Carter, who played four seasons with the Heat from 1999 to 2003.

Heat insider Ira Winderman wouldn’t be surprised if that connection ultimately led to Carter being in a Heat uniform.

“Yes, it would, considering how the Heat have long brought in sons of those who have been with the organization or those whose parents have had ties with the organization,” Winderman wrote in response to a reader who asked if Carter to Miami would be a Heat-esque move. “The Heat have both the salary-cap and roster-space wherewithal to make a move for the son of former Heat guard and assistant coach Anthony Carter. The question is why have both the Kings and Hawks both given up on Devin, the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft who is only 24? That is where the background on those shoulder, ankle, calf and back injuries will come into play. Devin certainly stood as enticing in the 2024 draft coming out of Providence.”

For now, only the Celtics are reported to be suitors for Carter, who was traded from Sacramento to Atlanta in June.