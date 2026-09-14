Miami Heat Linked to All-NBA 7’0″ Unicorn in Trade to Pair With Giannis

Kevin Durant is one name that has been linked to rumors and speculation this offseason. The Houston Rockets don’t consider him untouchable, and there could be franchises that are open to taking a swing on the veteran star, the Miami Heat potentially being one of them.

For the Heat, Durant is an interesting option for many obvious reasons, most notably because of the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. South Beach could see one more star move, though the chances of it happening are, realistically, small.

According to Heat Roundtable’s Sean Jordan, the Heat could make a move for Durant ahead of next season’s trade deadline.

“Durant, 37, could reportedly be on the move once again if Houston is in a mediocre spot by the deadline,” Jordan wrote. “Last offseason, there was reported mutual interest between Durant’s camp and Miami but (Heat president) Pat Riley was reluctant to part with the team’s young talent such as Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic. Now, with two of those players gone and a new superstar in town, Durant could be interested in joining the franchise.”

Durant being a subject of trade talk is no longer surprising news, especially after he was the center of that record deal last summer. He was sent from the Rockets to the Phoenix Suns in a seven-team trade. A year later, Durant once again finds himself in NBA trade rumors, with reports this offseason stating that the Detroit Pistons kicked the tires on a move for the 12-time All-NBA performer.

Miami Heat a Strong Option for Kevin Durant?

The idea of adding Durant looks more like a dream than reality for the Heat. The team probably wouldn’t want to cough up a max-level package for a soon-to-be 38-year-old who already has a player option. He is owed $90 million as part of the extension he signed.

“Durant’s value is seemingly not as high as it was just a season ago and a trade surrounding Andrew Wiggins and Jovic would make sense,” Jordan wrote. “The Heat would have the small forward, power forward and center positions set with Durant, Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. It would be hard to contend against the notion of that trio being the strongest “Big Three” in the entire NBA.”

Wiggins and Jovic’s deal almost lines up with Durant’s number. However, Miami may not have the tradeable draft assets needed to entice the Rockets. Miami has already used the majority of its future picks to acquire Antetokounmpo.

Durant Would Turn Miami Into Contenders

The potential of Miami fielding Antetokounmpo and Durant together surely feels too good to be true. However, don’t count out Riley and the Heat to pursue another big fish to maximize the Antetokounmpo era. It’s not like Antetokounmpo is 26; he will turn 32 in December.

Durant and Antetokounmpo have three MVP awards between them as well as three Finals MVPs. Together with Bam Adebayo, the Heat would boast a serious Big Three. The last time the Heat won the championship was with a Big Three as the focal point.

Durant remains a very consistent star; he played 78 games last season while keeping his scoring nearly identical to his career average.





