Miami Heat Proposed to Land De’Aaron Fox in Major Andrew Wiggins Trade

The Miami Heat’s silence is starting to wear on some fans. The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade generated plenty of buzz and oozed storylines around the team for a while. Now fans are wondering what’s next, especially with the Heat roster still well short of the 15-player limit.

Heat fans have heard constantly about Miami’s interest in the free agent market. Well, another target was claimed Thursday with Bradley Beal heading back to the Los Angeles Clippers. DeMar DeRozan remains available (but perhaps not much longer!), and Klay Thompson continues to face an uncertain future with the Dallas Mavericks.

It might be wise for the Heat to not totally look away from making another trade. While it is true the Heat’s asset clip is extremely light after the Antetokounmpo blockbuster, there is a player out there the Heat might be able to get its hands on at an affordable price.

Why Miami Heat Should Explore De’Aaron Fox Trade

Over in the Western Conference, the rapidly-ascending San Antonio Spurs may have a little bit of a dilemma. The good news is they have multiple high-motor two-way guards. The problem may be figuring out how to play them all the amount of minutes they are seeking. Well, the Heat can jump in and help fix that problem.

In a proposed trade, the Heat looks to address the hole in its backcourt by adding All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox. Here is a potential four-team framework involving the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans that sends Fox, a former Clutch Player of the Year, to the East to play alongside Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Heat receives: De’Aaron Fox and Saddiq Bey

Spurs receive: Andrew Wiggins, Nikola Jovic and a 2032 first round pick (via GSW)

Warriors receive: Keldon Johnson

Pelicans receive: Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, second round picks in 2027 and 2031 (via MIA) and a 2032 second round pick (via GSW)

This trade is hypothetical and intended to give the Heat the backcourt star playmaker it badly needs, provide the Spurs with a clearer backcourt rotation and another veteran two-way star, while giving the Warriors another piece to help them compete next season and the Pelicans multiple draft picks for facilitating the four-team deal.

So, why does this trade make sense for San Antonio and Miami?

Why Miami Gets Much Better While Helping the Spurs Do the Same

Let’s begin here: acquiring a star in his prime without expending a single first round pick is a major win. It is rare for that to happen, but it makes sense for all teams in this trade.

The Spurs unload Fox’s mega contract and avoid having to pay him over $61 million in the final year of his max extension. That is especially helpful knowing that the franchise will have to pay its young stars handsomely in the coming years.

San Antonio adds a major weapon to an already-elite wing rotation, perhaps giving it the best perimeter defense in the league. With Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper freely controlling the backcourt, Wiggins and Devon Vassell as the two wingmen is a fantastic combination of efficient 3-point shooting and lockdown defense.

For Miami, Antetokounmpo gets a serious playmaker to play off of and someone whose playstyle fits well. The speedy, downhill Fox is the perfect play-initator for a high-paced Antetokounmpo-led offense. Another bonus is Fox’s elite perimeter defense. The Heat would essentially be turning Wiggins, a solid offensive player and elite defender, into Fox, an elite player on both ends of the court.