Projected NBA Trade Gives Miami Heat 17 PPG Rising Star PG Next to Giannis

It is time to give the Miami Heat some credit. The Heat addressed multiple key areas on the roster this offseason.

But coach Spo’ knew they would all along.

“If you’re talking about the beginning of the summer, we hadn’t even put together the team,” Spoelstra said Tuesday when asked about the doubts surrounding the Heat roster this offseason. “So, everybody jumps to conclusions, and we respect that. We love it. I think there’s going to be a lot of eyeballs on our team this year. This is what we wanted. We’re going to have a lot more games on national TV. We were kind of out of that mix the last two or three years. So all of it comes with it. And really the judgment on our roster before we put together the team, it’s really unfair. But it was certainly something that we wanted to address with the addition of Giannis (Antetokounmpo), and we think we’ve addressed that.”

Miami has no doubt tackled all shooting concerns. Bobby Portis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson are to thank for that. But, yes, there is just one more crucial area that the Heat needs to add some firepower.

This Trade Would Give the Miami Heat a Facilitator Around Giannis Antetokounmpo

It may seem like the discourse about what the Heat doesn’t have just won’t stop. But when it comes to lacking a table-setting point guard, the criticism is warranted.

The Heat won’t find an answer on the free agent market, even though former Heat guard Gabe Vincent has been rampantly speculated as an option. Instead, Miami might want to pick up the phone and call a familiar friend. They just did business with one another two months ago.

The Heat should look into Milwaukee Bucks point guard Kevin Porter Jr. Here’s a proposed framework that could bring the 26-year-old to Miami.

Heat receives: Kevin Porter Jr.

Bucks receive: Myron Gardner and a 2031 second round pick

A 2019 first round pick, Porter has been rather inconsistent over his seven seasons in the NBA, and he has also struggled to stay on the court. For the Bucks last season, Porter appeared in 38 games, starting at point guard in 36 of them. He did, however, log an impressive 17.4 points, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Porter shot roughly 46 percent from the floor and 32 percent from the 3-point line.

Worth a Shot for Miami?

The Heat has Davion Mitchell, a defensive-minded guard with a much-improved 3-point shot. But Mitchell truly does hang his hat on the defensive side of the ball.

Porter, meanwhile, has a much more potent offensive gear in him. As a rising star for the Houston Rockets in the 2022-23 season, Porter came into his own, averaging over 19 points per game while shooting 44 percent overall and 37 percent from 3. But an off-court incident ahead of the 2023 season derailed the then-23-year-old Porter’s early-career momentum. He missed that entire season after being charged with second-degree assualt.

Porter is on an expiring $5.3 million contract, meaning the Heat wouldn’t be making a tremendous investment if it traded for him.

With Miami needing a shot-creator and capable floor general in the backcourt, it may be worth it to at least explore a trade for Porter.