Miami Heat Get Good News On Elite Trade Target After $60M Guard Signing

The Miami Heat hasn’t spent the entire offseason adding two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and other roster upgrades. The franchise is locking in pieces its actually wanted to keep. Andrew Wiggins took a new deal early on in the offseason, and guard Pelle Larsson just did the same.

Larsson and the Heat reportedly agreed to a four-year extension that will kick in at the 2027-28 season. His deal would be worth $60 million, a huge jump from his rookie-scale contract.

According to Heat insider Ethan Skolnick, Miami would benefit from Larsson’s deal in that they locked a dependable role player on a deal that can fetch them a more significant star if the opportunity arises.

“If you’re the Heat, you do this every time,” Skolnick told Sports Illustrated’s Miami Heat on SI. “Not only is Larsson locked into a top-six spot this season, with a shot at Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year — which would increase his price tag — but the contract is tradeable should the Heat go big game hunting again soon. Likely, though, Larsson will stick around until the end of it.”

Larsson would have been a restricted agent next summer. This contract gives him good money as a rotational player.

Miami Heat Benefiting from Larsson’s New Deal

Larsson was reportedly eligible for much more than he received, but the Heat were already in a tight cap situation. The franchise traded a chunk of good players for Antetokounmpo and basically got more money than they sent out.

Extending Larson now doesn’t look feasible right now, however, this makes it much easier to avoid a breakout-year demand which would put the franchise in a tight spot.

Miami has already done some smart contract business so far with Wiggins’ deal is the other half of the same idea. He is owed $30.2 million for the upcoming season, but over the next two years after that, his salary is split. That cut is what gives Miami a chance to stay out of the repeater tax and keep some mid-level room in 2027.

Larsson’s deal is not a max problem which makes it absorbable as the years progress. As it stands, it makes him a valuable piece which they can use to move for another top star.

Larsson Could Still Contribute

Larsson is not a top shooter which doesn’t fit the idea that Miami wants to surround Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. However, head coach Erik Spoelstra would value his work.

He has only played two seasons in the NBA but doesn’t look out of place as a starter. However, with guards like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson, Larsson would largely contribute from the bench.

“He’s had Heat makeup from the start,” Skolnick said, “and provided he stays healthy (he might want to stop hitting his face on things), a lot of casual NBA fans will soon learn his name.”

The Heat would deploy Larsson as a high-end utility star. He can handle the ball and let the offense flow. With Antetokounmpo running the show, players like Larsson would be crucial as bench options.