Heat Legend Udonis Haslem Didn’t Hold Back After Draymond Green’s Comments

Udonis Haslem wasn’t about to let Draymond Green have the last word.

Hours after the Golden State Warriors forward questioned Haslem’s leadership following the recent altercation between former Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, the three-time NBA champion responded Sunday with a lengthy post on X, accusing Green of making a false comparison to the infamous Jordan Poole incident that rocked the Warriors in 2022.

“I see some things just don’t change,” Haslem wrote. “You was on sucka shit four years ago when you swung on Jordan Poole and you on sucka shit now.”

Green’s comments came on his Draymond Green Show podcast, where he revisited Haslem’s criticism of him after Green punched Poole during a Warriors practice four years ago.

“I remember when I got into it with Poole,” Green said. “I remember one person when the Jordan Poole incident happened with me who was really, really outspoken about it and it really bothered me, was Udonis Haslem.”

Green then pointed to reports that Adebayo confronted Herro during NBA Summer League after Herro’s social media comments following his offseason trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, questioning whether Haslem would publicly criticize Adebayo in the same way.

“So, when I first saw this, I was like, ‘Damn. This is two guys Udonis Haslem raised,’” Green said. “If you raised this young guy in the light of what you was saying about me, and now he punches this other young guy that y’all kind of co-raised, are you going to have that same energy?”

Haslem’s answer was emphatic.

“If you think your big 32 year old, 3 or 4 rings at the time having ass swinging on a 23 year old Jordan Poole at the time is the same then you are even more delusional than I thought.”

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Haslem Says Bam Adebayo Situation Was Nothing Like Jordan Poole Incident

Haslem argued Green ignored the significant differences between the two situations.

He noted that Adebayo and Herro are established NBA veterans, unlike Poole, who was just 23 when Green punched him during training camp.

“First of all Bam is 28. Tyler is 26. Neither one of them got it all figured out yet.”

Haslem also defended Adebayo, insisting the Heat captain showed restraint.

“Anyone who knows Bam knows he’s strong as baby bear. If he would’ve unloaded on Tyler 100% it’s over.”

He contrasted that with Green’s punch on Poole.

“You fired off on that young boy like it was a club punch and you never met him before in your life.”

Haslem’s comments echoed the criticism he made in 2022, when he publicly questioned Green’s role as one of Golden State’s veteran leaders after the practice incident became public.

Heat Legend Defends ‘Heat Culture,’ Jimmy Butler Confrontation

Green also questioned why Haslem had previously confronted Jimmy Butler during Butler’s tenure in Miami while appearing to defend Adebayo.

Haslem rejected the notion of any double standard.

“Yeah I did go at Jimmy. You damn right.”

He referenced Butler’s well-documented clashes with coaches and teammates before arriving in Miami, including incidents in Chicago and Minnesota, saying those behaviors would never be tolerated inside the Heat organization.

“The shit you pull in Golden State and that shit he pulled in Chicago talking crazy to Hoiberg and disrespecting teammates in practice in Minnesota ain’t gon fly in the 305.”

Haslem said protecting the standards established by Heat legends such as Alonzo Mourning, Tim Hardaway and Glen Rice always came before protecting any individual player.

“Before I let one player disrespect Spo in front of the squad, cut his legs out and disrupt what 15 other guys tryin to get accomplished, I’ll kick his ass.”

Haslem said he considered that responsibility part of preserving the culture built over decades in Miami.

He closed his response by making it clear he has little interest in continuing the feud but warned Green against bringing him into future debates.

“Ion really vibe you and I think you know that so unless it’s me on Prime talking hoops I won’t mention you at all,” Haslem wrote.

“You brought me into this and I am retired and out the way. I suggest you keep it pushing cause I ain’t giving out no more hall passes bra!”

Haslem’s response transformed what began as Green’s criticism of Miami’s veteran leadership into a renewed public feud between two of the NBA’s most outspoken champions, with the Heat legend forcefully defending Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra and the organizational standards that have long defined Heat Culture.