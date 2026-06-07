Miami Heat Receive Major Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Cost

The NBA is gearing up for a potential new monster in the Eastern Conference with the seemingly increasing likelihood of the Miami Heat acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In recent weeks, the Heat has emerged as frontrunners to land Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who appears ready to move on from the Milwaukee Bucks after 13 seasons with the franchise.

Reports have suggested negotiations for Antetokounmpo are ongoing between the Heat and the Bucks, who are preparing to receive an enormous haul of assets in return for the 31-year-old superstar.

Miami Heat Reportedly May Need to Include Two Key Players in Offer

With discussions between Miami and Milwaukee going on, the Bucks are likely mapping out what package of assets it desires to get back for dealing Antetokounmpo.

According to NBA insider Evan Sidery, the Bucks have their sights set on Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis.

“The overwhelming expectation is the Heat must add Jaime Jaquez Jr. and/or Kasparas Jakucionis into their trade package for Giannis Antetokounmpo,” Sidery wrote in an X post.

Jaquez, 25, is an established bench player who has been in the running for Sixth Man of the Year award multiple times, while Jakucionis, 20, is viewed as a raw talent with star potential, especially as a perimeter shooter.

Both Heat stars are attractive trade assets and would greatly boost Milwaukee’s interest in Miami’s offer for Antetokounmpo. Jaquez and Jackucionis would provide the Bucks two key pieces to help facilitate an immediate roster retooling after Antetokounmpo’s departure.

Of the two, Jacquez is far higher on the Bucks’ radar. The 25-year-old Miami star registered 15.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 50.7% from the floor in a season landing him as a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

In a more featured role, Jaquez would receive the opportunity to play his way right into a massive pay day. He isn’t viewed as an elite player, at least not yet, but could help turn a struggling franchise like Milwaukee into a competitive Eastern Conference team.

What a Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package Would Look Like With Both Heat Stars

According to Sidery, if the Heat must deal the Bucks both Jaquez and Jackionius, here’s what Miami’s offer for Antetokounmpo would look like:

Tyler Herro

Kel’el Ware

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kasparas Jakucionis

No. 13 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Future first round pick

There have been multiple variations of the above package projected. Earlier this month, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald projected the Heat’s offer to the Bucks including multiple future first round picks and pick swaps.

Whatever the final package for Antetokounmpo looks like, the Heat understands it will take a massive haul to acquire a multi-time MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year in his prime.

Antetokounmpo is ready for a change of scenery after a turbulent couple of seasons in Milwaukee.

He reportedly wants to land on a contender, and while Miami is not that as presently constructed, the idea is the franchise would land Antetokounmpo and make a subsequent move to pair the freshly-acquired star with another marquee name.

The Heat appear ready to make a major pivot going from a fringe playoff team to a heavy weight in the Eastern Conference.