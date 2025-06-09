Heat Urged to Embrace ‘Gap Year’ Strategy After Playoff Humbling

The Miami Heat suffered a first-round exit in the 2025 NBA playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers swept them 4-0. Due to their capitulation, many expect Miami to make sweeping changes to the roster this summer.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report believes Miami should actively pursue a ‘gap year’ strategy.

“Without a clear present-day or future solution already on the roster, the Heat must look outward,” Favale wrote. |And that should lead them to an awkward realization: They’re better off taking a gap year. Miami doesn’t have any money to throw around in free agency but could have $30-plus million in space next summer, when they also control their own first-round pick. Taking a step back now makes more sense than prematurely pursuing a trade or pretending as if the Heat’s roster is built to yield a solution without a significant addition.”

On paper, Miami standing pat makes sense. Creating enough cap space to chase a max-contract free agent next summer is enticing. The Heat could re-tool their roster on the fly and add a high-level talent, all without parting with the few tradable assets the franchise has left. The challenge is that Pat Riley would need convincing to embrace a non-competitive season.

Cap Expert Also Believes Heat Should Take Gap Year

In his June 2 offseason preview of the Heat, Spotrac’s cap expert, Keith Smith, detailed why taking a gap year could set Miami up for long-term success.

Smith continued.

Miami is a genuine free-agent destination. The weather, location and favorable tax structure all favor the franchise. Therefore, building for a free-agent class next summer is a smart move. Unless star-level talent falls into their laps this summer, the Heat should certainly embrace players on expiring deals or who are willing to sign one-year contracts.

Heat Could Add Russell Westbrook

Even if the Heat do choose to embrace a gap year, there are ways for them to remain competitive. Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints has cited Russell Westbrook as a potential target for the Heat, once he becomes available. The veteran guard could hit the free agency market this summer. Signing him to a one-year veteran minimum deal could plug a gap at the guard position and improve the Heat’s roster.

“Nobody would question Westbrook’s hustle, work ethic, or competitiveness,” Bassett wrote. “All of these factors make him a solid free-agency fit for the Miami Heat…Westbrook is unlikely to sign for more than the veteran minimum, and adding good players for cheap has to be something that would intrigue the Heat.”

Small, short-term deals for veteran contributors like Westbrook could be a way of embracing a gap year while staying somewhat relevant. Westbrook is a former MVP and is coming off a respectable season with the Denver Nuggets.

Riley may need to take a short-term approach this summer in order to take a big swing this time next year. After all, the more assets the Heat can retain, the stronger position they will hold in a few years from now.