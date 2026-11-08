Heat Urged to Pounce on Free Agent Kevin Porter Jr

The Miami Heat need another ball-handler who can create for himself while also knocking down catch-and-shoot shots.

If that ball-handler can slide across multiple positions, averages double-digit scoring for his career, and can give you some secondary playmaking, then the Heat should be exploring ways to bring them to Miami.

That’s where Kevin Porter Jr. comes into the equation.

Porter Jr., 26, is currently an unrestricted free agent after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s waiting for his next opportunity in the NBA. According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the Heat should be considered as a strong landing spot.

“KPJ’s offensive pedigree remains tantalizing. He has excellent size, is a better from-scratch passer than advertised and can generate half-court rim pressure,” Favale wrote. “His three-point clip has dipped over the last two seasons, but he’s still rated inside the 79th percentile or higher of catch-and-shoot efficiency from deep through three of the past four years, according to BBall Index.”

Favale continued.

“Although the Miami Heat’s defense is giving them more trouble than their offense, they’re exhausting the usage of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pelle Larsson and Donovan Mitchell. Another ball-handler and scorer would go a long way.”

Porter Jr. would undoubtedly be a strong addition to Miami’s offense. He plugs multiple areas of need and would ease the scoring burden on Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

Porter Jr. Played Well Last Season

Porter Jr. played in 38 games for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. During those outings, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 7.4 assists per night. He shot the rock at a 52% clip from two-point range and a 32.2% clip from deep.

It’s fair to assume that Porter Jr. would quickly slide into the Heat’s rotation, albeit from the bench. Whether he would eventually emerge as a starter is a different debate entirely. Nevertheless, given Miami’s need for another scorer and ball-handler, it would make sense if the Heat emerged as a suitor for Porter Jr. in the near future.

Heat Also Need To Fix Their Defense

Right now, finding another scorer won’t be at the top of the Heat’s list of priorities. Erik Speolstra’s team has struggled on the defensive end to begin the season, ranking 26th in the NBA for defensive rating, allowing 117.5 points per 100 possessions.

“We have a lot of guys with resumes, but resumes and a piece of paper don’t defend,” Spoelstra recently told the media, via The Athletic’s Sam Amick. “It has to be actions. It has to be five people working together where you’re really putting your effort out there and on the same page. Being on the (same) page is just as important as the efforts.”

Porter Jr. is highly unlikely to fix the Heat’s defensive issues. That’s not his role, nor his go-to skill set. However, he would give the offense a boost, which at some point, the Heat will need to address.

The truth is, Miami could do far worse than adding a double-digit scoring threat via free agency for the remainder of the season.