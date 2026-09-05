Miami Heat Get New Victor Oladipo Reunion Update After Letter to NBA GMs

For many, bringing Victor Oladipo back makes perfect sense for the Miami Heat. Oladipo has pushed every button in a comeback bid, and the Heat, after a strong offseason, perhaps just needs to push that last button.

Recently, Oladipo, a two-time All-Star, expressed his hopes in words. He penned a lengthy letter to NBA general managers in the Players Tribune, asking for another opportunity.

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding Oladipo and the Heat, with many viewing the Heat as the team best-positioned to grant Oladipo an opportunity to prove himself again in the NBA. With Miami perhaps looking to hand out another minimum contract and having room for one more player on the roster, it sure seems Oladipo is at least a candidate under consideration.

Miami Heat Insider Dishes on Roster Needs, Victor Oladipo

Oladipo’s situation is particularly interesting for various reasons, one being whether the Heat viewed filling the final roster spot as a wise move. When Heat insider Ira Winderman was asked about why the team passed on Ben Simmons, who signed with the Sacramento Kings, his answer offered some insight into how Miami may be viewing Oladipo.

“At a certain point, a team in win-now mode has to draw a valuation line between players who can be developed/reclaimed and those needed to be able to contribute in the moment, without questions of whether they are healthy enough or still skilled enough,” Winderman wrote. “In the development bucket, the Heat have Ryan Conwell, Myron Gardner, Tre Donaldson and even, still, Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson. So adding an unknown quantity would have meant going without, say, a Nick Richards or Klay Thompson or Tim Hardaway Jr.”

It is true that the Heat has talent that it would be better suited developing now, and that can only happen if those players are given opportunities. That noted, there still is a legitimate argument that the Heat could really use someone of Oladipo’s skillset.

Winderman reported earlier that the Heat has “monitored” Oladipo, who has been seen working out at Kaseya Center recently as he continues to push for a comeback. The 34-year-old hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the Heat’s playoff series against the Boston Celtics in 2023.

Oladipo Making Courageous Comeback Effort

So courageous that he poured all his thoughts into one letter, hoping it would help his comeback pursuit.

“So that’s where I’m at with everything,” Oladipo wrote in the Players Tribune. “I don’t know how my journey here is going to end……. Maybe a team out there will give me a chance. Maybe no team will. That’s really up to you all. But if you’re in an NBA front office, and you took the time to read this: Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And I can promise you one thing, always, about my basketball story … from the first page to the last. It’s a love story.”

The Heat is said to be in the market for a “veteran guard”; lo and behold, Oladipo fits that category. He has over 500 career games under his belt and, truly, is a favorite among fans, even more so now that his comeback bid has caught the attention of many.