Heat Get Chance to Sign Former First-Round Pick After Surprise Release

The Miami Heat never got the chance to select Walter Clayton Jr. in the 2025 NBA draft. Now, the former Florida star who came off the board two picks before Miami’s selection could be available without the Heat surrendering a draft pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies waived Clayton on Monday, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, after failing to find a trade before the NBA’s roster deadline.

The decision presents an intriguing opportunity for Miami, which reportedly rated Clayton highly during the pre-draft process.

Utah selected the 6-foot-4 guard with the 18th overall pick in 2025. The Heat used the 20th selection, acquired from Golden State in the Jimmy Butler trade, to draft Kasparas Jakučionis.

With Clayton suddenly available, Miami has an opportunity to revisit its interest in the former NCAA Tournament star.

Miami Could Revisit Interest in Walter Clayton Jr.

NBA insider Jake Fischer previously identified Miami and Golden State as two teams that liked Clayton heading into the 2025 draft.

Clayton’s stock rose during Florida’s national championship run, when he emerged as one of college basketball’s most dangerous scorers.

He earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after helping the Gators capture their first national championship since 2007.

His ability to create shots, handle the ball and deliver in pressure situations made him an appealing prospect for teams searching for backcourt help.

But his transition to the NBA proved challenging.

Clayton averaged 7.8 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 69 appearances with Utah and Memphis last season, shooting 38.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range.

He showed improvement after joining the Grizzlies in February, averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 assists in 24 games.

Memphis nevertheless explored trades involving Clayton before waiving him Monday.

For Miami, his release comes at an interesting time.

The Heat reshaped their backcourt during the offseason, moving Tyler Herro and Norman Powell in the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

Jakučionis also departed, leaving Miami with fewer traditional ballhandlers and playmakers.

Clayton’s combination of scoring instincts and passing ability could address some of those needs.

Can Miami Claim Clayton or Sign Him to Two-Way Contract?

Miami has a potential advantage over other interested teams: an available standard roster spot.

The Heat enter the season with 14 players on standard contracts, leaving room to add another without immediately waiving someone.

However, claiming Clayton off waivers would require Miami to absorb his existing rookie-scale contract, worth approximately $4.19 million this season.

But claiming Clayton off waivers would not be possible under Miami’s current payroll structure.

According to Capsheets.com, the Heat have approximately $206.45 million in apron-adjusted salary commitments and are hard-capped at the NBA’s $209.02 million first apron.

That leaves Miami with just $2.57 million in available room — roughly $1.62 million less than the $4.19 million needed to absorb Clayton’s existing rookie-scale contract.

The Heat would have to shed salary before submitting a viable claim.

If Clayton clears waivers, however, Miami could pursue him on a new, less expensive standard contract. The Heat have one open roster spot and enough room beneath the first apron for a minimum-salary signing.

A two-way contract remains another option, but Miami would have to free a spot currently occupied by Vladislav Goldin, Tre Donaldson or Keshad Johnson.

Clayton meets the NBA experience requirement for a two-way deal, but he would first have to clear waivers and agree to the arrangement.

There has been no confirmed indication that Miami has submitted a claim or contacted his representatives.

Still, the opportunity is difficult to overlook.

The Heat watched Clayton come off the board before their selection in 2025. Now, with their backcourt undergoing a transition, they could get another chance to bring the March Madness hero to South Florida.