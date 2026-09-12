Miami Heat Get Bad News on Young Star PG Target as Celtics Emerge as Threat

The Miami Heat still has a clear roster need and not much time left before the start of a new season.

There is, of course, a fresh anticipatory buzz surrounding the Heat after it landed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Klay Thompson in the two biggest moves of the offseason. Miami is still, however, rather thin at point guard, which has led some to cast doubt on the ceiling of the Antetokounmpo-led Heat.

Miami has not been shy to make moves in free agency this offseason, and there is a chance another one could come together, as there are multiple veteran guards on the open market who could help the Heat strengthen its depth behind Davion Mitchell.

If not for a veteran, a new option has hit the market, and the Heat is already being linked to him. Former lottery pick Devin Carter was waived by the Sacramento Kings on Friday, and the 24-year-old guard is already fielding interest from Miami’s arch rivals, the Boston Celtics.

Could Miami Heat Make a Move for Devin Carter?

Heat insider Ira Winderman was asked if the team could make a move for Carter, who is the son of Heat assistant coach Anthony Carter.

Asked, “Ira, wouldn’t it be such a Heat move to sign Devin Carter off waivers?” Winderman responded:

“Yes, it would, considering how the Heat have long brought in sons of those who have been with the organization or those whose parents have had ties with the organization. The Heat have both the salary-cap and roster-space wherewithal to make a move for the son of former Heat guard and assistant coach Anthony Carter. The question is why have both the Kings and Hawks both given up on Devin, the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft who is only 24? That is where the background on those shoulder, ankle, calf and back injuries will come into play. Devin certainly stood as enticing in the 2024 draft coming out of Providence.”

Selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Kings, Carter is only a couple of seasons into his career and will get more opportunities to prove himself. It is, however, worth noting that the young guard is already seeking his second NBA team.

Could Boston Swoop in for Carter?

The Heat doesn’t have reported interest in Carter like the Celtics do. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer (h/t Underdog NBA on X), the Celtics could go after Carter once he clears waivers in the coming days.

It certainly wouldn’t hurt Miami to inject more youth on its roster while simultaneously adding a guard who could be a quality backup to Mitchell.

Last season, the 24-year-old Carter averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 18.4 minutes per game in 38 appearances for the Kings.

Carter has certainly demonstrated flashes of promise, but he has battled injuries in his young career; he has appeared in just 74 games over two seasons.

Carter was highly regarded coming out of college and has shown enough in his first couple of seasons to earn a new opportunity. So, could the Heat come calling? Miami needs guard help, and Carter has a family link within the organization. There is definitely a possibility.