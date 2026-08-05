Heat Get Bad News on Potential 2-Time All-Star Scoring Option

The Miami Heat’s search for additional perimeter scoring will not include waiting for Zach LaVine to reach the open market.

LaVine had been linked to Miami earlier in the offseason as a possible option if the Sacramento Kings released him. The Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang identified the two-time All-Star as a name to monitor if he became available, while subsequent reports raised the possibility of Sacramento buying out or waiving and stretching his expiring contract.

That pathway has now been closed.

The Kings have no interest in buying out the final year of LaVine’s contract, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported. LaVine exercised his $48.9 million player option and is expected to hold a significant role in Sacramento’s rotation.

“Nothing appetizing enough materialized and LaVine opted in, leaving him as a big-ticket expiring contract entering the season,” Slater wrote. “The Kings have no interest in buying out his contract, and he’s expected to be a major part of the rotation entering the season.”

The decision effectively removes LaVine as an affordable free-agent option for Miami. Acquiring him now would require a trade and enough outgoing salary to match his enormous contract.

Miami Still Needs Scoring After Tyler Herro, Norman Powell Departures

Miami’s offseason produced the transformational move the organization had pursued for years.

The Heat acquired two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee in a package that included Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis and significant draft compensation.

The move gave Miami another franchise star alongside Bam Adebayo, but it also removed one of its primary perimeter creators. Herro averaged 20.5 points and 4.1 assists in 33 games last season.

Norman Powell then signed a two-year, $45 million contract with Chicago after averaging a team-leading 21.7 points and earning his first All-Star selection.

Together, Herro and Powell supplied 42.2 points per game and much of Miami’s pull-up shooting. Antetokounmpo raises the Heat’s ceiling, but his arrival does not replace that backcourt production.

Miami signed Tim Hardaway Jr. and retained Andrew Wiggins. The projected starting backcourt of Hardaway and Davion Mitchell, however, lacks the consistent individual scoring Herro and Powell provided.

DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal Remain Heat Options

LaVine is not the only accomplished scorer connected to Miami.

Barry Jackson and Chiang reported earlier this summer that the Heat were a “real possibility” for DeMar DeRozan after LeBron James signed with Philadelphia. Miami also held a preliminary discussion with Bradley Beal, although it had not pursued him aggressively.

Both players remain unrestricted free agents.

DeRozan became available after Sacramento waived him. The six-time All-Star averaged 18.4 points and 4.1 assists across 77 games last season, offering reliable half-court scoring and late-game shot creation. His limited 3-point shooting, however, creates an awkward fit beside Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.

Beal provides more natural perimeter spacing but carries greater medical risk. The three-time All-Star declined his $5.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers after a hip injury cost him most of last season.

Either could sign without forcing Miami to match LaVine’s $48.9 million salary.

LaVine could still resurface before the February trade deadline if he stays healthy and rebuilds his value. For now, Sacramento’s message is clear: He will begin the season with the Kings, leaving Miami to focus on more attainable options such as DeRozan and Beal.