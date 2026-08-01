Heat Receive Major Zach LaVine Update from Insider Amid Search for New Star

The Miami Heat’s offseason search continues as we enter August. There is still some work to be done before the Heat can feel confident about the pieces around two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Players frequently mentioned as Heat targets include DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal and Klay Thompson. Recently, Sacramento Kings star Zach LaVine emerged as a name that could appear on Miami’s radar.

According to Miami Herald reporter Anthony Chiang, LaVine is a potential option for the Heat if he shakes free from Sacramento.

“Another player under contract but who could potentially become available later this offseason is Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine,” Chiang wrote. “With the 31-year-old LaVine opting into his $49 million player option for this upcoming season in the final year of his deal, reaching a buyout agreement could be tough since he’s on such a big contract.”

LaVine, known for his microwave scoring ability, could make a perfect fit with Antetokounmpo in Miami. But LaVine might stay with the Kings a little longer.

Miami Heat Could Go After Zach LaVine if a Path Opens Up

It’s no secret the Kings have been in disarray for years. Recently, the franchise waived DeRozan. Had LaVine not been on such a massive contract, Sacramento might have moved on from him by now. LaVine’s nearly $50 million owed next season makes him nearly impossible to trade.

“The Kings could waive-and-stretch LaVine, which would allow for the rebuilding Kings to create salary-cap relief by waiving a player and stretching his remaining salary on the salary cap twice the number of years remaining on the player’s contract plus one year,” Chiang wrote. “NBA teams have until Aug. 29 to waive and apply the stretch provision on a player ahead of next season.Or the Kings could instead try to trade LaVine as a player on a big expiring contract. But a $49 million salary is challenging to trade because of the NBA’s salary-matching rules that would require the team acquiring LaVine to send close to that amount of salary back to the Kings in the deal.”

LaVine’s Time in Sacramento May Be Nearing an End

Chiang noted a report by Kings insider James Ham, who said LaVine’s diminishing role in Sacramento could lead to his exit sooner than later.

“They haven’t promised him a starting job, they haven’t promised him ‘X’ amount of minutes per game,” Ham said Thursday on ESPN 1320 Sacramento. “They’ve been honest with him and said, ‘Look, all bets are off if you opt in. So if you’re going to do that, that’s on you. Whatever happens from then on, we understand, you’re making a business decision to accept $49 million. We also as a franchise have to make a business decision with regard to you, and what we’re going to do at our shooting guard position for the next five years. And that does not include you. So if it includes you part of the time this season that’s one thing, but if it doesn’t include you by game 20 or game 40, then it doesn’t. We can try to find you a place to play.’”

Meanwhile, the Heat has made Thompson, a five-time All-Star and four-time champion, its top priority, according to Chiang. Miami is hoping Thompson and the Mavs reach an agreement on buyout, but the Mavs haven’t yet shown any interest in moving on from Thompson other than a trade.