Heat’s Andrew Wiggins Sends Strong Message Amid Playoff Woes

The Miami Heat are down 3-0 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of the 2025 NBA playoffs. Erik Spoelstra’s team appears to be outmatched in terms of talent. As such, the Heat are in danger of being swept and sent home.

When speaking to the media on Sunday, April 27, following a team practice session, veteran forward Andrew Wiggins vowed that his team would keep on fighting.

“You fight to the end,” Wiggins said. “Especially here [with the Heat], they fight to the end,” Wiggins said after Sunday’s practice. “As long as there is another game, there’s a chance. We believe in ourselves in what we can do, and we just got to win one game. Take it from there, and the rest will take care of itself. We just got to focus on that one game.”

Wiggins has championship experience. He won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2022. As such, he knows what it takes for a team to win a championship, especially one that is viewed as the underdog. Unfortunately, Wiggins’ experience is unlikely to play much of a role against Cleveland. However, his presence could become vital in the coming years.

Tyler Herro Remains Focused on Winning

Miami is a team that never gives up. The Heat thrive when their backs are against the wall. Tyler Herro‘s postgame news conference on Saturday, April 26, was a shining example of the mentality Spoelstra extracts from his players.

“We wanted to be here,” Tyler Herro said in his postgame news conference. “…It’s not time to let go of the rope. We’re going to play until the final buzzer…That’s who we are as an organization. We want to compete and we’re not going out 4-0.”

Herro has been a key cog in the Heat’s rotation this season. He stepped into a primary scoring role once Jimmy Butler left the franchise. However, if the Heat want to re-emerge as a threat in the East, they will need to find a new leading star this summer.

Donovan Mitchell Has Been Impressed by the Heat

When speaking to the media after helping the Cavaliers secure their third win of the series, Donovan Mitchell praised Miami’s resolve and their preparation.

“I think the biggest thing is we understood of who we were playing,” Donovan Mitchell said. “Understanding that, regardless of if words were exchanged or not, this is a really talented group, really talented organization and really talented head coach…I think, internally, we understand what’s coming and what this group brings. We respect them.”

Spoelstra is one of the best coaches in the NBA. He ensures his team is ready for whatever challenge awaits them. Unfortunately, Butler’s exit earlier this season left the Heat in a difficult position. Nevertheless, Miami will keep fighting until the final buzzer.

If Pat Riley can make some smart moves this summer. And the Heat can locate a new star to spearhead the franchise. Things in Miami could look a lot different next season. However, for that to happen, the front office would need to show some ambition in the trade market.