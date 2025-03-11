Heat’s Bam Adebayo Makes Bold Prediction on New Teammate After Butler Trade

Andrew Wiggins is still adjusting to his new surroundings with the Miami Heat. The 2022 NBA Champion was part of the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins, a former first-overall draft pick, has been steadily improving since landing in Erik Spoelstra’s rotation. In his first eight games for the franchise, he’s averaging 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists, while shooting 40.8% from the field.

When speaking to reporters during a March 11 media availability, Miami’s star big man, Bam Adebayo backed Wiggins to rediscover the production that saw him named an All-Star in 2022.

“The more he gets comfortable, the more you see how gifted he really is,” Adebayo said. “We know what type of talent is. I mean, watching him in ones right now, it’s like, he’s got game. He’s got all the tools to be a successful player. I feel like once he really gets comfortable here, he’ll get back to the All Star Andrew.”

At his best, Wiggins is an elite defender. He’s proven capable of swinging games with his lock-down ability. Furthermore, he’s an athletic slasher who can also stretch the floor from deep. If he’s healthy and engaged, he could undoubtedly become an All-Star in the Eastern Conference. Furthermore, he may potentially plug some of the gap left behind by Butler.

Heat’s Roster Please Butler is Gone

Even though Butler was the clear-cut star on Miami’s team, it would appear some members of the locker room are pleased he’s been traded.

Butler has been a big hit since landing with the Warriors. However, there’s always the concern that he will become disgruntled, which in turn, could create some friction within the locker room.

Heat’s Tyler Herro Addresses Blown Leads

One of Miami’s biggest problems this season has been its inability to hold onto leads. Regardless of who is on the floor, the Heat appear to take their foot off the gas when up by double-digits. Miami’s loss to the Chicago Bulls on March 8, was the eighth time the Heat have lost from a winning position this season.

During his postgame news conference, Tyler Herro admitted the team currently doesn’t have an answer.

“S***, if we knew we would do it, not really sure how to get over the hurdle right now but just continuing to stick with it,” Herro said.

Speolstra’s team must learn how to manage the clock. If they’re up big, the focus should shift toward a robust defense. The Heat have a reputation for being a well-coached machine. Of course, their turbulent season has likely played a role in a lack of winning habits. Heat fans will likely hope a strong summer can put the franchise back on the map ahead of next season.