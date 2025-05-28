Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Details Next Steps For Jaime Jaquez

For all the talk of the Miami Heat hunting for an All-Star talent to improve the roster, internal development is going to be just as important. Miami is renowned for helping players take their games to new levels.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is undoubtedly one of Miami’s most high-upside players. The 24-year-old has impressed throughout his first two seasons in the NBA. During the 2024-25 campaign, which was his sophomore year, Jaquez averaged 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 46.1% from the field and 31.1% from deep.

Recently, Erik Spoelstra detailed what the next steps for Jaquez should look like. The veteran head coach ensured Jaquez’s key developmental areas suited the role and system he will play in Miami.

“Clearly he has to work on some things, which he will,” Spoelstra said, via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “He’ll work on defending in open space, defending situationally in our system. Outside shooting will be key again, but he was working on that last summer. I think a full summer again, I think he’ll see big progress. He was coming out of training camp shooting the ball great.”

Spolestra continued.

“So I think we can fast-track that. Then, ultimately, the hardest one is decision-making. Schemes have changed against him, and he has to be aggressive, but now there’s going to be different schemes, and you graduate to different levels of this. When there’s a second defender, making the right read and finding open guys when he’s in a crowd.”

Jaquez has significant untapped potential. Players usually take their biggest leap in their third year. As such, Heat fans should be excited about Jaquez’s development, especially if he spends the summer in the lab working on his game.

Jaquez is Working on The Mental Aspect, Too

When speaking to the media as part of his end-of-season exit interview, Jaquez pinpointed the mental aspect of the game as an area he wants to improve.

“I think the mental part of the game is almost more important than the physical,” Jaquez said. “That’s something that I’ve learned this year. You have to be mentally sharp at all times and never have any lapses. Because the second that happens, teams are taking advantage. So that was one of my biggest lessons this year. So, taking that into this offseason, it’s something I’m going to work on extremely hard. I’m looking forward to just learning and getting better.”

A key trait of Speolstra-coached teams is a never-say-die attitude. If Jaquez can embody that approach, he will be a fierce competitor throughout his career. Furthermore, it will make Miami a bit tougher during close games.

The Heat Still Need a Point Guard

While Jaquez’s development will be an important factor for the Heat next season, there are other areas of need within the roster. Since Goran Dragic left the franchise in 2021, Miami has struggled to find a solution at the point guard position.

Bailey Bassett of ClutchPoints has cited Russell Westbrook as a potential target for the Heat. The former MVP could be a high-level and reliable stop-gap option, allowing Pat Riley some breathing room to find a more long-term solution.

“Nobody would question Westbrook’s hustle, work ethic, or competitiveness,” Bassett wrote. “All of these factors make him a solid free-agency fit for the Miami Heat…Westbrook is unlikely to sign for more than the veteran minimum, and adding good players for cheap has to be something that would intrigue the Heat.”

Westbrook would be a strong addition to Spoelstra’s team. Even as he enters his age-37 season, he can be an impactful player. Furthermore, it would add more experience to the rotation, which in turn, can help develop younger talents like Jaquez. If Westbrook is willing to move to South Beach, the partnership could be a no-brainer.