Heats’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Blunt Message With Erik Spoelstra

The Miami Heat are heading into the 2026-27 NBA season with a new superstar to build around. Pat Riley hit a home run during the recent Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes by securing the two-time MVP in a blockbuster deal.

When speaking with the media on Thursday, July 16, Giannis shared a clear message with head coach Erik Spoelstra: he wants to be coached hard.

“I just want to be coached hard,” Antetokounmpo said, h/t Zach Weinberger. “I’d rather you tell me an ugly truth than a beautiful lie. I feel like once the moment I’m coached hard, everybody else is gonna follow, I don’t want to be sugarcoated, I have a lot of people like that in my life that try to approach me and try to like make me feel good. I don’t need that, I need the truth, I need the right feedback, I need it so I can be able to apply that to the game in life and to the game of basketball.”

Giannis continued.

“I’m excited to be coached by him. I’ve had conversations with people that I trust about him and his approach to the game; they’ve told him that he’s a workaholic. He doesn’t leave the gym. He really loves this, and he’s really dedicated to his craft. Also, he’s really good at Xs and Os…I’m excited to be here, and I know he’s gonna get the best out of me. But I need him to push me and tell me the truth.”

Giannis Wants To Join Forces With LeBron James

When speaking with ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Giannis shared his thoughts on the Heat potentially acquiring LeBron James in free agency.

“If there was a scenario for that to happen, I’d be very, very excited,” Antetokounmpo said. “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game, if not the best. (I’d) be able to learn so much from him. Obviously, brings such a championship experience to the team right from day one. I think he’s still one of the best players in the (game today), if not top 25 (at 41 years old). You don’t see signs of him slowing down at all. You saw in the playoffs how effective and good he was for the Lakers.”

LeBron is currently an unrestricted free agent after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran superstar has interest from multiple teams around the NBA. However, a return to the Heat could be enticing, especially now that Giannis is there, too.

Heat, Giannis, Still Unsure On LeBron’s Choice

As Giannis continued discussing LeBron’s potential addition to the Heat, he admitted that he, like everyone else, is unsure what LeBron will decide to do.

“But I’m just like everybody else, we don’t have all the information. All the information is in LeBron James’ hand and his family’s hands, and he’s going to make the best decision for him. The history has shown that he’s always made good decisions for his career. And I hope if he thinks that the Miami Heat’s a good decision for him. I would love for him to be here.”

Should LeBron opt to return to Miami, he would be joining a roster that already boasts Bam Adebayo and Giannis. However, Spoelstra would need to get creative to overcome the lack of floor spacing within the roster. Nevertheless, when the opportunity to acquire LeBron arises, you take it, no matter how old he is.