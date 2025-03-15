Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. Breaks Down Fourth Quarter Woes vs. Celtics

The Miami Heat lost their sixth straight game on Friday, March 14. They fell to the Boston Celtics 103-91. A poor fourth quarter saw any chance of a Heat win slip away.

During the final 12 minutes of play, Erik Spoelstra’s team shot 5-of-20 from the field. In that same time frame, the Heat shot 22.2% from three point range, while also turning the ball over twice and fouling six times.

Durig his postgame news conference, Jaime Jaquez Jr. broke down how things fell apart for the Heat against the Celtics.

“You know, when you’re playing a team like the Celtics, it’s tough,” Jaquez continued. “It’s tough when you turn the ball over, you can’t get stops in that fourth quarter, they really make you pay for those mistakes. So we as a team, we’re learning how to overcome those right now, and obviously it’s a struggle. But, you know, sticking together is the biggest thing right now and that’s what we’re doing.”

Jaquez, 24, played well against Boston. The sophomore forward scored 13 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and dished out 3 assists, he also hit 5-of-10 from the field and 2-of-3 from deep. Unfortunately, his team’s inability to stay in games during the clutch let everybody down.

Heat’s Bam Adebayo Points to Defensive Issues

During his own postgame news conference, Miami’s star big man, Bam Adebayo noted how he believes Miami’s issues begin on the defensive side of the floor.

“I think it’s the defensive end, honestly,” Adebayo said. “You know, one night, we can’t get a stop one-on-one, the other night, second chance points, the other night is offensive rebounding. When we learn to check all three of those boxes every game, we’ll figure it out.”

The Heat rank 12th in the NBA for defensive rating this season. They’re limiting opposing teams to 112.4 points per 100 possessions. Nevertheless, there has clearly been a drop in terms of defensive execution once the fourth quarter begins. The Heat must rediscover the sturdy defense that became a calling card for their roster in recent years.

Adebayo Backs Andrew Wiggins to Thrive With Heat

When speaking to reporters during a March 11 media availability, Adebayo praised the addition of Andrew Wiggins. Adebayo shared his belief that the former Golden State Warriors champion can rediscover his best for while on South Beach, which will likely lead to him becoming an All-Star in the Eastern Conference.

“The more he gets comfortable, the more you see how gifted he really is,” Adebayo said. “We know what type of talent is. I mean, watching him in ones right now, it’s like, he’s got game. He’s got all the tools to be a successful player. I feel like once he really gets comfortable here, he’ll get back to the All Star Andrew.”

Since joining the Heat, Wiggins is averaging 18.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 50% from two-point range and 30.9% from deep. Wiggins will undoubtedly need to improve his perimeter shooting in the coming months.

Still, if Adebayo is right, the Heat have a high-level wing on their hands. At his best, Wiggins is a lock-down three-and-d defender who can pressure the rim and knock down three-point jumpers. If that’s the version of Wiggins Miami is going to get, their fourth quarter struggles will be short lived.