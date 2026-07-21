Heat’s Pat Riley Breaks Silence on When He’ll Step Away From Front Office Role

For the past few offseasons, the Miami Heat have been hit with a key question: how much longer does Pat Riley have left in the front office?
During a recent appearance on the “Dan LeBatard Show,” Riley addressed that question head-on.
“
Riley is 81 years old. Sooner or later, there will come a time when he steps down from his role in the front office and passes the torch. Last summer, some Heat fans were likely hoping that day would come sooner after Riley missed out on Kevin Durant.
However, after making a blockbuster deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, Riley’s approval rating among the fanbase has likely skyrocketed.
Stephen A Smith Previously Called On Riley To Retire
Following the Heat’s unsuccessful pursuit of Durant last summer, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith shared his belief that Riley should step aside.
“There’s a lot of people that would love to come to Miami, one would think,” Smith said in a March 20, 2025 episode of ESPN’s First Take. “But LeBron James departed from there, Kevin Durant didn’t come there, and Damian Lillard, you couldn’t get there. Then, you made a colossal mistake.”
Smith continued.
“We already heard Dwyane Wade’s story all over social media about you messing with LeBron’s chocolate chip cookies. And when you look a guy like Jimmy Butler in the face and say, ‘We ain’t moving you,’ forcing him to become a bit truculent to force his way out, it looks like an organization that you’re not inclined to gravitate to.”
Riley ultimately continued in his role and is proving that he’s still capable of building another contender in Miami.
Jeff Teague Echoed Smith’s Comments Last Summer
During a March 18, 2025, episode of his “Club 520” podcast, Jeff Teague echoed Stephen A. Smith’s comments.
“They gotta get rid of Pat Riley, man,” Teague said at the time. “…Blow up the Heat. It’s time for the Heat to blow up, too. It’s time for the whole organization just to start over. Let Pat Riley just go ahead and retire, man. Sit down somewhere, you 88. Let’s just start it over. Let Erik Spoelstra run the team from the top to the bottom. Be the coach and the GM. Just start over.”
Given Riley’s age, talks of his impending retirement will continue for every offseason he remains in the front office. However, judging by his words on the “Dan LeBatard Show,” stepping aside isn’t at the forefront of his mind right now. The truth is, though, that decision will likely come in the next few years.
Heat’s Pat Riley Breaks Silence on When He’ll Step Away From Front Office Role