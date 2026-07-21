Heat’s Pat Riley Breaks Silence on When He’ll Step Away From Front Office Role

For the past few offseasons, the Miami Heat have been hit with a key question: how much longer does Pat Riley have left in the front office?

During a recent appearance on the “Dan LeBatard Show,” Riley addressed that question head-on.

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Riley is 81 years old. Sooner or later, there will come a time when he steps down from his role in the front office and passes the torch. Last summer, some Heat fans were likely hoping that day would come sooner after Riley missed out on Kevin Durant.

However, after making a blockbuster deal to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, Riley’s approval rating among the fanbase has likely skyrocketed.

Stephen A Smith Previously Called On Riley To Retire

Following the Heat’s unsuccessful pursuit of Durant last summer, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith shared his belief that Riley should step aside.

Smith continued.

Riley ultimately continued in his role and is proving that he’s still capable of building another contender in Miami.

Jeff Teague Echoed Smith’s Comments Last Summer

During a March 18, 2025, episode of his “Club 520” podcast, Jeff Teague echoed Stephen A. Smith’s comments.

Given Riley’s age, talks of his impending retirement will continue for every offseason he remains in the front office. However, judging by his words on the “Dan LeBatard Show,” stepping aside isn’t at the forefront of his mind right now. The truth is, though, that decision will likely come in the next few years.