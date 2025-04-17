Heat’s Performance in Win Over Bulls’ Earns Praise From Josh Giddey

The Miami Heat eliminated the Chicago Bulls from the NBA play-in tournament for the third consecutive season.

Erik Spoelstra’s team found a new gear as they navigated the win-or-go-home clash with Billy Donovan’s team. Tyler Herro’s 38 points led the scoring for Miami, while Andrew Wiggins produced a high-level two-way performance, which included two blocks.

When speaking to the media after the game, Bulls’ guard Josh Giddey shared his thoughts on Miami’s win and what it was like to face Spoelstra’s team.

“They punched us first, and we didn’t respond the way we had to,” Giddey said, via ESPN’s Jamal Collier. “Credit to Miami. They’re well-coached; they’re a good team. They’ve been in this position before, as some of our guys here. We obviously knew what was at stake tonight. We just didn’t come out with the right mentality, the right mindset. And it’s what happens — you lose, your season’s over just like that.”

Giddey has been fantastic for Chicago since the All-Star break. However, Miami’s game plan was too good, especially in how they looked to limit the Bulls’ movement and speed of play. Spoelstra had clearly done his homework on Chicago.

Heat Had Respect for Bulls

During his postgame news conference, Spoelstra detailed how much respect his team had for Chicago coming into the game. Chicago had defeated Miami in all three of their meetings this season, giving Miami a reason to be fired up on Wednesday, April 16.

“Chicago humbled us this year,” Spoelstra said. “They have a unique style of play, the way they play with that pace, and they score. They had two games where we felt like we were in control of the game both times in the fourth quarter and they came storming back and had some impressive scoring quarters. Our guys really respected how much they could score. To hold that team to 90, it’s not an easy task.”

Play

With their win over Chicago, the Heat will now face the Atlanta Hawks, who lost to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, April 15. Whoeever wins that matchup will then face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opening round of the playoffs.

Spoelstra Praises Herro

Herro’s performance was the catalyst for Miami’s much-needed win over Chicago. The former Sixth Man of the Year has significantly improved his game over the past 12 months, and he showcased all of those developments at the perfect time.

“It was in a lot of different ways,” Spoelstra said of Herro. “He’s making a lot of those plays in between that are unscripted; but we’ve also been able to develop that game, which requires everybody seizing those moments and seeing it, developing an IQ to be able to get to that, to be able take advantage of his skillset, particularly when he’s off the ball.”

Herro will need to replicate his performance when Miami faces Atlanta. Furthermore, he’s going to carry a heavy offensive burden between now and when the Heat’s season inevitably ends. Still, Herro is proving more than capable of being the lead guy for Miami, and those improvements could be the reason Spoelstra’s team ends up facing the Cavaliers.