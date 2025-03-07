Heat’s Relief at Removing ‘Unstable Ingredient’ Jimmy Butler Revealed

The Miami Heat are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Erik Spoelstra’s team is adjusting to life without Jimmy Butler. The veteran forward forced himself out of the franchise ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline and is now playing for the Golden State Warriors.

According to Dan Le Batard, who was speaking on a March 6 episode of his ‘The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,‘ there is a relief throughout the Heat organization following Butler’s departure

Butler is known for being outspoken and combative. Miami is the third organization that he’s forced his way out of. When Butler becomes disgruntled, he makes no secret of his desire to leave.

Still, when Butler was happy and engaging he was a force of nature for the Heat. His relentless drive for success played a significant role in the franchise making the 2023 NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler Please to be With Warriors

According to a Feb. 23 report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, via NBA Countdown, Butler believes the Warriors are “better than any other organization he’s been a part of.”

“I’m telling you it’s different this time,” Charania said. “I haven’t sensed the same feeling he’s had when he went to Philly, when he went to Miami. This is different for Jimmy Butler going to Golden State. He’s staying late for shootaround, he’s staying late for practices and he’s spending so much time in the training room, the meal room.”

Golden State is 10-2 since acquiring Butler. The former Heat star is clearly focused on helping his new team challenge for a championship while simultaneously changing the narrative surrounding himself after his acrimonious exit.

Heat’s Andrew Wiggins is Finding His Feet

Andrew Wiggins was part of the return package Miami got in the Butler trade. The former first-overall draft pick is among the best three-and-d forwards in the NBA when healthy.

As you would expect, Wiggins has been adapting to his new situation on the fly. There are times where it’s clear that he’s still learning the offensive and defensive concepts that Spoelstra deploys.

Despite his unfamiliarity with the Heat’s overall approach, Wiggins has still been making a positive impact. In the six games he’s played for the franchise, Wiggins is averaging 17.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. However, his 28.9% from the perimeter is a concern and will need to be fixed in the near future.

Wiggins will have an important role to play for the Heat moving forward. His defense and athleticism will be key factors to the franchise’s chances of success once the postseason begins. Furthermore, he will likely be tasked with excelling in a secondary or tertiary role for the remainder of his tenure on South Beach. If he can excel, Wiggins may find himself becoming a core part of Spoeltra’s future plans.