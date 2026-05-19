Miami Heat Hold Rock-Solid Trade Candidate for NBA Offseason

When it comes to the NBA’s offseason trade market, the Miami Heat are more than likely going to be involved.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes are expected to include the Heat, but they’ll have to look beyond their home-run swing for the Greek Freak in order to improve.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, the Heat have some of the top trade candidates in the NBA. After ranking the top 10 most realistic candidates, Wiggins just makes the list at No. 10.

Should The Heat Consider A Move With Wiggins?

First, Wiggins has to make a decision on his contract. The 31-year-old forward has a $30.2 million option on the table, and has to pick it up or decline it before July.

Considering Wiggins is coming off a season where he posted averages of 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, $30.2 million is hefty for his production. Accepting the player option is the logical financial move for Wiggins.

In the event he does pick up the option, then the logical move for Miami would be to shop the one-time All-Star around the league.

“He’s a touch pricey for a role player, but it feels like money well spent when he’s such a rock-solid support piece,” Buckley explained.

“He defends across multiple positions. He shines as a play-finisher both going to the basket and launching from long range. He has a bit of bail-out ability when the offensive system is struggling to get going.”

Wiggins didn’t pan out to be the superstar-caliber player he was viewed as coming out of Kansas in 2014, but he’s turned in a solid career.

After his age-30 season, Wiggins has 12 years of NBA experience. With over 800 games under his belt, Wiggins has averaged 18.2 points (47.5% from the field, 41.4% from three), 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

With his contract expiring after 2026-2027, the Heat could have some suitors interested in taking a short-term gamble on Wiggins.

The high salary for one year could be helpful for Miami to strike or facilitate a big deal. They didn’t seem to get close to mosing Wiggins amid his first and only full season with the Heat, but he just might be a name to keep an eye on during the 2026 offseason.