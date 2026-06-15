NBA Insider About Heat Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘Bucks Don’t Love it’

The Miami Heat have been trying to land Giannis Antetokounmpo in a trade for months. That has been an open secret for quite a while. They believe that they have the best offer for him, and they think the Bucks should take a deal.

Miami’s deal would likely be centered around Tyler Herro and several draft picks. Kel’el Ware would also be part of the deal in all likelihood. Miami has been making offers to Milwaukee for quite a while. Yet, no trade has transpired up to this point.

One NBA insider claims that the Bucks don’t love the Heat’s offer for Antetokounmpo.

NBA Insider Claims the Bucks Don’t Love the Heat’s Offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Bucks don’t love what the Heat are offering. He was on the Ryen Russillo Show and indicated that Milwaukee isn’t in love with the package Miami is offering.

“We know they’ve been talking for months, and they still haven’t done the deal. And even if they do the deal tomorrow, even if they do the deal tonight, after this podcast is recorded, just because they do the deal doesn’t mean that Milwaukee’s in love with it. If they loved what Miami was offering, they would have done it already because it’s been there for so long.”

It’s clear that Miami has had the opportunity to land Antetokounmpo for quite a while. Antetokounmpo has clearly indicated that he would sign a contract extension in Miami. Of course, the Bucks have to like what the Heat has to offer them.

The Heat refuse to put Bam Adebayo in any trade, as he is their best player. Of course, the Bucks would like to have him as part of the trade instead of Herro. A package involving Herro wasn’t good enough for Miami to land Damian Lillard, so it might not get a better player in Antetokounmpo.

Miami is Still One of the Favorites to Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is the biggest trade piece that teams will be going after this summer. Once he is traded, other players will start to follow. If the Heat strike out on bringing Antetokounmpo in, it won’t be for a lack of trying. They have been on the phone with Milwaukee constantly.

If Antetokounmpo ends up elsewhere, Miami could end up shifting to trying to get Kawhi Leonard instead. He is older than Antetokounmpo and has a much worse injury history than Antetokounmpo does. Of course, that doesn’t mean that he’s a bad player.

Ultimately, the Heat should still be considered one of the favorites to land Antetokounmpo. He clearly is okay with heading to Miami. There are other places he would be fine going, as well. Pat Riley has to be ready to shift if the Bucks decide they like another trade package better.