Insider Claims Pat Riley Thought Heat had LeBron James Sewn Up

The Miami Heat were trying to sign LeBron James in free agency. However, he ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. It was gut-wrenching for Miami, which was trying to add the final piece to its starting lineup for next year.

James signed a two-year deal in Philadelphia. He chose the Sixers over Miami, Cleveland, Golden State, and Minnesota. Miami and Cleveland were flip-flopping as the favorites to land him for a while, but Philly was ultimately able to land him.

Insider Brian Windhorst revealed that Pat Riley thought he was going to land James all the way up until the announcement was made.

Pat Riley Thought the Heat were Going to Land LeBron James

While speaking on The Hoop Collective, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that Riley thought James was coming to South Beach once again.

“Pat Riley thought he was getting LeBron. When he went on that Dan LeBatard show, he thought he was getting LeBron. I don’t think he was told he was getting him. I just think he was very optimistic. As time went on, I thought Miami was going to be the place. I got to the place where I thought it was something more than 50%. I thought it was going to be Miami. I was surprised it was Philly.”

Even Windhorst believed that James would ultimately end up in South Florida. Obviously, that ended up not being the case. Riley thought he had made a great pitch to bring James in. The roster must not have been up to James’ standards, as now he is elsewhere.

Adding Giannis Antetokounmpo to the roster was a big swing for Miami. He’s a top-five player when he is healthy, but he also dictates a different style of play. Perhaps James didn’t want to play that style of basketball, or he didn’t think the roster around him was good enough to win a title.

Miami has Few Answers to Fill the Void Made by LeBron James Not Signing

With James now in Philly, the Heat will have to pivot elsewhere. They will likely try to add DeMar DeRozan into the fold, although he is an older player as well. DeRozan was waived by the Kings a couple of weeks ago and is a very durable player, even at his age.

Miami could also try to bring in Jonathan Kuminga, who is a much younger player. He is looking to make more money than the Heat can offer him, however. That would mean that they would have to execute a sign-and-trade in order to bring him to Miami.

No matter what Miami does, it will be a downgrade compared to what James would have been able to offer them. He is still one of the most effective players in the league, even at his age. He would have been one of the best pick-and-roll partners for Antetokounmpo that they could have signed.