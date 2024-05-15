Insider Reveals Likelihood of Potential Kevin Durant Trade to Heat

Since 2010, the Miami Heat have done a solid job of luring some of the biggest stars in the league to South Beach. The list includes LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and Chris Bosh. Could they do the same with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant?

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, it doesn’t appear that way for the time being. During his May 14 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Windhorst revealed how legitimate the rumors are about Durant.

“So, to be clear, I have not heard anything like that,” Windhorst said. “I have not heard anything about the Heat and Durant in a legitimate capacity.”

This could very well change as the offseason progresses seeing that both the Heat and the Suns face uncertainty. After being ousted in the first round and having aging stars like Durant and Jimmy Butler, they could help each other out.

The Heat could offer the Suns a way to bail themselves out by offering first-round picks and matching contracts for Durant. Getting Durant at the tail end of his prime could vault the Heat into title contention. However, there has yet to be any confirmation from NBA Insiders that Durant wants out.

Kevin Durant Would Join Miami ‘If it Made Sense’

The recent Kevin Durant rumors tying him to the Heat started with former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson. Johnson revealed Durant’s interest in joining the Heat on the May 7 episode of “Unc & Ocho” with Shannon Sharpe.

Play

“I had a lengthy conversation with (Durant),” Johnson said. “He said he would have no problem coming down to Miami if it made sense and what pieces the Heat are able to keep and surround him with to make sure they have a chance to be able to contend for a title.”

Acquiring Durant would be tricky for the Heat if they intend to surround him with a contender, primarily because of his expensive contract. Durant will make over $100 million over the next two seasons. If the Heat want to keep Butler and Bam Adebayo, it would start with Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier, but such a package may not interest the Suns much.

This was the same problem the Suns had when they acquired Durant in 2023. They managed to make the money work, but only by trading their highest-paid non-stars like Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Jae Crowder. Doing so deprived them of their depth.

Stephen A. Smith Claims Kevin Durant is ‘Unhappy’

On the May 13 episode of ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith claimed that Durant is not happy with the current situation with the Suns.

.@stephenasmith says it's time to "disband" the Suns' big three 😳 "They're not a big three. They're a big three in money. They're a big three in name. But they ain't a big three in level of production." pic.twitter.com/90mqtmYzQJ — First Take (@FirstTake) May 13, 2024

“Kevin Durant in Phoenix is a problem,” . “They say Kevin Durant is never happy, they say he went more than a month without even talking to the head coach, (and) they say he doesn’t look happy there.”

If this turns out to be true, Miami could consider acquiring Durant, but again, keeping most of their core while getting him would be hard. Not only is he expensive, but Durant also has grown sour with every team situation he’s been in outside of Phoenix. There’s no telling if Miami would be immune to that.