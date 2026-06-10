Insiders Claim Heat Have Major Problem in Pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat are a team that is heavily pursuing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. In fact, they are the team that some insiders claim is the favorite to land him. Their mix of future draft picks and young players should be attractive to the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo has to be willing to re-sign with any team that he is traded to, as well. It’s pretty clear that he would play in Miami, which gives them another shot. Tyler Herro is the centerpiece of a package that would be offered to Milwaukee, and he is a really good player.

Despite those factors, some insiders believe that the Heat have a major problem in their pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

The Heat Have a Problem Trying to Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, According to Insiders

Some ESPN insiders believe that other teams can easily outbid the Heat for Antetokounmpo. The Hoop Collective talked about that fact recently, and Tim Bontemps doesn’t believe Miami has a great package.

The Heat have a fine package. I would say if Giannis ends up on the Heat, it’s for one of two reasons. It’s because he puts his thumb on the scale and says, ‘I’m only going to play for the Heat,’ which I would not anticipate that happening.”

Bontemps added that other teams could clearly offer better packages to the Bucks.

“The other part is if other teams are just weary of outbidding Miami. If the teams that have been discussed get in the mix, I think they all have enough to outbid the Heat if they choose to actually say ‘we want to go down the road with Giannis and sign up to have a guy that’s going to be on the team until he’s 36, 37, with a gigantic contract on the books and some of the potential long-term downsides that could occur.”

Miami Should be Worried About Getting Outbid

The Heat should be worried about other teams swooping in and sending a better offer Milwaukee’s way. Other teams can offer a better package of draft picks and young players, especially if they go all-in for Antetokounmpo.

In fact, Bontemps thinks that another team in Florida has a better potential package they could offer for him than what Miami could conjure up.

“Orlando can flat-out outbid Miami for Giannis. It’s not a debate for me. Orlando has a better package.”

Any trade for Antetokounmpo is going to happen in the next couple of weeks. The NBA Draft continues to be a deadline that the Bucks are looking at to get something done. That would allow them to draft some younger guys and get the rebuild started as much as possible.

The Heat are going to do everything it can possibly do to make sure they land a superstar this summer. Sending out a really good trade package is the only way to make sure they get Antetokounmpo.