Heat Believe Intriguing Free Agent ‘Overvalues’ Himself, According to Insider

The Miami Heat are still looking for a wing player to round out their starting five. After LeBron James decided to sign with Philadelphia instead of Miami, the Heat have been trying to find a cheap option. However, there are very few of those options available.

One free agent left who has been getting a lot of chatter is Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga is a free agent after splitting time between the Warriors and the Hawks a season ago. He continues to have moments where he looks like a superstar and others where he is invisible.

According to one insider, Miami is staying away from him for one big reason.

Heat Think Jonathan Kuminga Overvalues Himself

According to Ira Winderman of The South Florida SunSentinel, Miami believes that Kuminga has an inflated value of how much he is worth.

“From the start, the impression with Jonathan Kuminga is of a player who believes he has a value far higher than perceived by others. To that end, with the Heat only about $10 million below their hard cap, they simply aren’t in that bidding range. And truth be told, the preference here would be Nikola Jovic over Jonathan Kuminga if it would come down to such a decision for the Heat,” Winderman wrote.

Picking Jovic over Kuminga from a pure offensive standpoint doesn’t make a lot of sense. However, the Heat drafted him, and they believe he can develop into a good player. He is also much cheaper than Kuminga, who hasn’t accomplished enough in the NBA to command the salary he is asking for.

Last season, Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. The biggest issue is that he played in just 36 games due to a mix of injuries and being out of the rotation in Golden State.

Miami Could Sign Veteran Options to Round Out the Starting Five

Instead of pursuing Kuminga, Miami could decide to sign a veteran player instead. They have been linked to DeMar DeRozan, although the most they can offer someone is $10 million before they are hard-capped. DeRozan is still a really good player, so he might be looking for more money.

If they can’t find a veteran guy, they might just have to roll with who they have on the roster already. Striking out on James was a big blow for a team that traded most of its depth in order to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo. That trade will be judged by how many titles the organization wins in the next five years.

Antetokounmpo is the center of the roster now, and every player Miami adds has to fit well next to him. That’s why they are looking for guys who can shoot, and Kuminga would not be the best option for that specific skill set.