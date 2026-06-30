HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 01: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
The Miami Heat and the rest of the NBA world are waiting for LeBron James’ next move.
On Tuesday, June 30, the superstar forward checked two boxes before NBA free agency.
James not only confirmed that retirement is not in the cards before the 2026-2027 NBA season, but he also officially cut ties with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The third box will get checked sometime after 6 PM ET.
Miami Heat Get Intriguing News After LeBron James Cuts Ties With Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Before, the Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers were the only two teams linked to LeBron before his free agency run.
At the start of this week, the Golden State Warriors generated plenty of steam as a team that could potentially add the ex-Lakers star.
However, the Miami Heat received a credible link as well.
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers works against Ajay Mitchell #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game One of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 05, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
The Heat are one of three NBA teams to have LeBron suit up for them.
The last time LeBron played for the Heat was during the 2013-2014 NBA season. James was 29 years old at the time. He started his Heat run at age 26,
In 294 games, James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists with the Heat. He was a major help in delivering two trophies to South Beach during his time.
GettyHOUSTON – DECEMBER 29: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat and Dwyane Wade during first period action against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on December 29, 2010 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
James went back to Cleveland for four more seasons before he switched to the Lakers.
After the 2025-2026 NBA season, LeBron wraps up an eight-year run with the Lakers. During that time, James averaged 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.
In 2025-2026, James started slow, but still put together an All-Star campaign. In 60 games, he produced averages of 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. James shot 31.7% from three and hit 51.5% on his field goals.
While the Heat are likely a long shot to land a LeBron reunion, it seems they shouldn’t be counted out.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Miami Heat and the rest of the NBA world are waiting for LeBron James’ next move.On Tuesday, June 30, the superstar forward checked two boxes before NBA free agency.James not only confirmed that retirement is not in the cards before the 2026-2027 NBA season, but he also officially cut ties with the Los Angeles […]