The Miami Heat and the rest of the NBA world are waiting for LeBron James’ next move.

On Tuesday, June 30, the superstar forward checked two boxes before NBA free agency.

James not only confirmed that retirement is not in the cards before the 2026-2027 NBA season, but he also officially cut ties with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The third box will get checked sometime after 6 PM ET.

Miami Heat Get Intriguing News After LeBron James Cuts Ties With Lakers

Before, the Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers were the only two teams linked to LeBron before his free agency run.

At the start of this week, the Golden State Warriors generated plenty of steam as a team that could potentially add the ex-Lakers star.

However, the Miami Heat received a credible link as well.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Heat could be a dark horse.

“He’s been connected to Miami,” Fischer said.

“A potential homecoming there once Giannis [Antetokounmpo] was traded to South Beach. There’s plenty of talk around the league that they could see that reunion.”

LeBron James Right Now

The Heat are one of three NBA teams to have LeBron suit up for them.

The last time LeBron played for the Heat was during the 2013-2014 NBA season. James was 29 years old at the time. He started his Heat run at age 26,

In 294 games, James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists with the Heat. He was a major help in delivering two trophies to South Beach during his time.

James went back to Cleveland for four more seasons before he switched to the Lakers.

After the 2025-2026 NBA season, LeBron wraps up an eight-year run with the Lakers. During that time, James averaged 25.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.9 assists.

In 2025-2026, James started slow, but still put together an All-Star campaign. In 60 games, he produced averages of 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds. James shot 31.7% from three and hit 51.5% on his field goals.

While the Heat are likely a long shot to land a LeBron reunion, it seems they shouldn’t be counted out.