Heat Should Consider Replacing Caleb Martin With Rival $29 Million Starter

The Miami Heat lost Caleb Martin in confusing fashion over the summer and now must figure out how to replace the versatile wing’s minutes without losing too much in translation.

Martin joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a four-year, $35 million contract after turning down a better offer from the Heat of $65 million over five years in a risk that ultimately didn’t pan out. Isaac Okoro, a free agent most recently employed by the Cleveland Cavaliers, is an alternative option for Miami given his similarity in size, skill set and role to Martin as a member of the Cavs over the past four seasons.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report on Thursday, August 1, listed Okoro among the best remaining players remaining on the free agent market.

“Okoro is just 23 years old and coming off a season in which he shot 39.1 percent from deep,” Bailey wrote. “When you combine that with a [6-feet-9] wingspan and back-to-back campaigns with an above-average defensive estimated plus-minus, it’s easy to become intrigued with his three-and-D upside.” Okoro earned just north of $29 million over four years in Cleveland after the franchise selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. However, the Cavaliers are either intent on ending the relationship or unwilling to meet Okoro’s contract demands, as the shooting guard/small forward combo has been eligible for an extension since July 2023, yet has not signed a deal to return.

Isaac Okoro, Caleb Martin Performed Similarly for Cavaliers, Heat Last Season

Okoro is the same height as Martin at 6-feet-5 and is sturdier at 225 pounds compared to Martin’s weight of 205. He played 27.3 minutes per night across 69 games (42 starts) in Cleveland last season, while Martin logged 27.4 minutes per contest across 64 games (23 starts) for Miami.

Okoro averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Cavs in 2023-24, while Martin put up 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Heat. Okoro connected on 39.1% of 3.1 attempts from behind the 3-point line per night, while Martin hit 34.9% of 3.6 shots from deep each game.

Martin’s wingspan is just one inch longer than Okoro’s, and their respective sizes allow each man to defend multiple positions across the guard and forward spots. Martin finished last season with a defensive rating of 113.3, while Okoro posted a mark of 114.9. The league average for defensive rating was 116.1.

The primary difference is that Okoro will turn 24 in the middle of next season, while Martin will hit 29 years old before the campaign officially begins. Okoro — while slightly less of a player than Martin in 2023-24, yet extremely similar — can still feasibly improve his game. Martin, on the other hand, probably is who he is at this point in his NBA career.

Isaac Okoro, Heat Would Likely Have to Meet Halfway on Contract Amount, Length to Make Deal Work

Bailey noted that the current salary cap situations around the league render the Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz as the only two franchises who can extend Okoro a “meaningful offer.” However, the Miami front office is known for its salary cap permutations, while the Heat coaching staff is respected league-wide as among the best developers of professional talent — with Martin being a chief and recent example.

Miami also often proves among the top destinations for players due to the city’s weather, nightlife and culture. The Heat play in only the 18th largest sports market in the United States, but the team has been arguably the best in the Eastern Conference over the past five years. Miami has been to the playoffs all five seasons, earning three trips to the Conference Finals and two appearances in the NBA Finals.

As such, the franchise is one that might prove attractive to a young player seeking a new home, better development and a chance to shine on a team that always matters. If Okoro fits that bill, he might be willing to take a little less on a shorter-term contract to rehabilitate his value across the NBA and improve as a player in the process.

Miami is capable of meeting Okoro halfway contractually, even amid complicated details, and the Heat could use a player who can offer them 90%, or more, of Martin’s across the board production last season.