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Ja Morant Trade Prediction Gets Update For Miami Heat

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The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies have held preliminary talks over a possible trade for Ja Morant.

Over the past couple of months, the Miami Heat have been linked to two notable NBA stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant.

The Heat might be the favorites to land Antetokounmpo at the moment, still, even after the Boston Celtics posed a massive threat lately, but Morant isn’t a player to rule out.

Ja Morant Trade Prediction Gets Update For Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies

GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of the 2025-2026 Emirates NBA Cup game at FedExForum on November 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

Not only did Jake Fischer of The Stein Line once again link Morant to the Heat on Monday, June 15, but the prediction market Kalshi has placed a 17% chance on Morant landing with the Heat.

That is the third-best percentage on the list, trailing “stays with Memphis” (21%)  and the Phoenix Suns (18%).

Also gaining some chances are the Minnesota Timberwolves (16%) and the Milwaukee Bucks (14%).

Latest Ja Morant News

Memphis Grizzlies v New York Knicks

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 11: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies takes a shot as Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The situation between Ja Morant and the Grizzlies has been a roller coaster.

Last season, Morant spent the first half of the year clearly frustrated with the coaching staff. His public statements made to local media made it clear that Morant was growing disgruntled.

The Grizzlies didn’t want to entertain the idea of trading away Morant.

Then, Morant publicly made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Grizzlies. Ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline, the lines were open. The Grizzlies were willing to listen to offers for Morant.

The situation seems to be neutral heading into the NBA Draft. It’s clear that Morant might not see the end of his contract with the Grizzlies, but Memphis isn’t looking to offload him for the sake of doing so right now.

Morant is 27 and set to make $42.1 million in 2026-2027. Next year, he’s on the books for $44.8 million guaranteed. That will close out the five-year, $197.2 million deal.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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