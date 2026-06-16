Over the past couple of months, the Miami Heat have been linked to two notable NBA stars in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ja Morant.

The Heat might be the favorites to land Antetokounmpo at the moment, still, even after the Boston Celtics posed a massive threat lately, but Morant isn’t a player to rule out.

Ja Morant Trade Prediction Gets Update For Miami Heat

Not only did Jake Fischer of The Stein Line once again link Morant to the Heat on Monday, June 15, but the prediction market Kalshi has placed a 17% chance on Morant landing with the Heat.

That is the third-best percentage on the list, trailing “stays with Memphis” (21%) and the Phoenix Suns (18%).

Also gaining some chances are the Minnesota Timberwolves (16%) and the Milwaukee Bucks (14%).

Latest Ja Morant News

The situation between Ja Morant and the Grizzlies has been a roller coaster.

Last season, Morant spent the first half of the year clearly frustrated with the coaching staff. His public statements made to local media made it clear that Morant was growing disgruntled.

The Grizzlies didn’t want to entertain the idea of trading away Morant.

Then, Morant publicly made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Grizzlies. Ahead of the 2026 NBA trade deadline, the lines were open. The Grizzlies were willing to listen to offers for Morant.

The situation seems to be neutral heading into the NBA Draft. It’s clear that Morant might not see the end of his contract with the Grizzlies, but Memphis isn’t looking to offload him for the sake of doing so right now.

Morant is 27 and set to make $42.1 million in 2026-2027. Next year, he’s on the books for $44.8 million guaranteed. That will close out the five-year, $197.2 million deal.