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Jaime Jaquez Sends Strong Message To Miami Heat After Trade News

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Jaime Jaquez Jr.
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The Miami Heat won't have Jaime Jaquez Jr. against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

At last, the Miami Heat’s blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo is official. The Greek Freak is headed to South Beach.

As a result, several players are heading to Wisconsin to join the Milwaukee Bucks. Among them is the young veteran, Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Once the trade became official on July 6, Jaquez took to social media to send a message to his 389,000 followers on Instagram.

Jaime Jaquez Sends Strong Message To Miami Heat After Trade News

Brooklyn Nets v Miami Heat

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 23: Tyler Herro #14 and Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat embrace on the court prior to a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Kaseya Center on December 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

“To Heat Nation, I just want to say thank you for embracing and supporting me over the past 3 years. The city of Miami will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to the coaches and staff as well as the front office for giving me an opportunity to live out my dreams of playing in the NBA. It will always be love Miami ❤️,” Jaquez said to Miami fans.

He finished with a message for Bucks supporters: “Now to all my Bucks fans, I only got 3 words: FEAR THE DEER 🦌.”

Jaime Jaquez’s Miami Heat Run

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JANUARY 25: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Mortgage Matchup Center on January 25, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Heat.

Jaquez entered the NBA as a first-round pick out of UCLA. The Heat selected him 18th overall in the NBA Draft, giving him an instant role during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

As a rookie, Jaime Jaquez started 20 games but played in 75 matchups. He produced 11.9 points per game and averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Over the next two seasons, Jaquez maintained a key role within the Heat’s rotation.

During the 2025-2026 run, Jaquez appeared in 75 games. He averaged 28.3 minutes off the bench. While shooting a career-high 50.7% from the field, Jaquez produced 15.4 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Jaquez averaged 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Jaquez Joins The Bucks

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 19: Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat attempts a shot against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden on December 19, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Heat didn’t have a choice but to add the intriguing young veteran in the outgoing package in order to acquire Giannis.

As the Heat have been planning for an Antetokounmpo splash for months, it was clear that Jaquez’s days with the Heat were numbered.

Now, he’s set to join his former Miami teammates Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakučionis out in Milwaukee.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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