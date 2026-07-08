At last, the Miami Heat’s blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo is official. The Greek Freak is headed to South Beach.

As a result, several players are heading to Wisconsin to join the Milwaukee Bucks. Among them is the young veteran, Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Once the trade became official on July 6, Jaquez took to social media to send a message to his 389,000 followers on Instagram.

Jaime Jaquez Sends Strong Message To Miami Heat After Trade News

“To Heat Nation, I just want to say thank you for embracing and supporting me over the past 3 years. The city of Miami will always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you to the coaches and staff as well as the front office for giving me an opportunity to live out my dreams of playing in the NBA. It will always be love Miami ❤️,” Jaquez said to Miami fans.

He finished with a message for Bucks supporters: “Now to all my Bucks fans, I only got 3 words: FEAR THE DEER 🦌.”

Jaime Jaquez’s Miami Heat Run

The 25-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Heat.

Jaquez entered the NBA as a first-round pick out of UCLA. The Heat selected him 18th overall in the NBA Draft, giving him an instant role during the 2023-2024 NBA season.

As a rookie, Jaime Jaquez started 20 games but played in 75 matchups. He produced 11.9 points per game and averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Over the next two seasons, Jaquez maintained a key role within the Heat’s rotation.

During the 2025-2026 run, Jaquez appeared in 75 games. He averaged 28.3 minutes off the bench. While shooting a career-high 50.7% from the field, Jaquez produced 15.4 points per game.

In addition to his scoring, Jaquez averaged 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Jaquez Joins The Bucks

The Heat didn’t have a choice but to add the intriguing young veteran in the outgoing package in order to acquire Giannis.

As the Heat have been planning for an Antetokounmpo splash for months, it was clear that Jaquez’s days with the Heat were numbered.

Now, he’s set to join his former Miami teammates Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, and Kasparas Jakučionis out in Milwaukee.